Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.80 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.70. Sinds versie 11.77 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.80
Changes in version 11.79
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a new Nikon Z LensID (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a few new Sony LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Attempt to improve reliability of Samsung DepthMapWidth/Height decoding
- Updated a number of Canon-mount Tamron lens names to include the Tamron model number
- Patched MOV/MP4 writer to allow a small amount of garbage at the end of a file to be deleted when writing with the -m option
- Fixed bug where some Composite tags may not have taken priority over other tags as they should have
Changes in version 11.78
- Added support for AVIF files
- Added new Canon, Sigma and Sony LensType values (thanks LibRaw)
- Made PDF 2.0 writable at your own risk with the -m option
- Enhanced -validate feature to warn about duplicate languages in an XMP lang-alt list
- Fixed inconsistency between documentation and ExifTool capabilities for "Writable" status of some tags
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Chris)
- Added two new FujiFilm SceneRecognition values
- Patched to avoid crash in Windows when writing a negative epoch time using the "-d %s" option
- Fixed problem editing MIE tags when using the "-wm w" option