Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.41 uitgebracht. De complete release notes voor die uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging daaruit:
November 2019 (version 1.41)
Welcome to the November 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Compact folders in Explorer - Single child folders collapsed by default.
- Edit left side of diff views - You can now edit both files in a difference view.
- Update search results while typing - Global search results update while you type.
- Problems panel improvements - Filter by problem type and limit output to the active file.
- Minimap highlights errors and content changes - Quickly locate problems and changes in your file.
- Terminal minimum contrast ratio - Set preferred contrast ratio for increased visibility.
- HTML mirror cursor in tags - Automatic multi-cursor in matching HTML tags.
- Optional chaining in JS/TS - Use the
?.operator to simplify working with nested structures.
- Extract interface refactoring - Quickly extract an inline type to a TypeScript interface.
- Remote - Containers extension - Better support for opening repositories in Docker containers.
- Visual Studio Online - Create and connect to cloud-based development environments.
