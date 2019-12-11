Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.1 Fixed "the write operation failed. you must first acquire write access from dataschemamodelcontroller" error trying to publish a database

Fix ExecutionEngineException exceptions when using SignalR on iOS devices in some configurations

Runtime Fix "CEE_RET: value type stack" crash when interpreter was enabled with some libraries

TypeScript 3.7.3 is now included by default, which contains several fixes for issues that effect the JavaScript and TypeScript editing experience.

May allow mitigation of a Per-Monitor awareness related crash in Visual Studio