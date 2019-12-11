Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.1
- Fixed "the write operation failed. you must first acquire write access from dataschemamodelcontroller" error trying to publish a database
- Fix ExecutionEngineException exceptions when using SignalR on iOS devices in some configurations
- Runtime Fix "CEE_RET: value type stack" crash when interpreter was enabled with some libraries
- TypeScript 3.7.3 is now included by default, which contains several fixes for issues that effect the JavaScript and TypeScript editing experience.
- May allow mitigation of a Per-Monitor awareness related crash in Visual Studio