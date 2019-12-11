Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.4.1

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.1

Versienummer 16.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-12-2019 15:35
11-12-2019 • 15:35

Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Visual Studio

Reacties (4)

+1Leejjon
11 december 2019 15:39
Hopelijk fixt dit optional chaining in TypeScript. Ik had code die in unit tests als mijn applicatie prima werkte maar zowel IntelliJ als VSC gaven errors.
+1fantazuiper
@Leejjon11 december 2019 15:41
Daar had ik ook last van, maar het lijkt met deze update verholpen te zijn :)
+1muharrem2020
@fantazuiper11 december 2019 16:36
Nah bij mij nog niet echt helemaal. Ik heb nogsteeds problemen met TypeScript implementaties en de VSC is nog steeds een ramp
+1BazerK
11 december 2019 16:55
De Designer in een Windows Forms App (.NET Core) project werkt (nog) niet?
