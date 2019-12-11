Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 441.66 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 441.66 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries en Detroit: Become Human, is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Detroit: Become Human.

New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

The list of G-SYNC Compatible displays increases to over 60 options with the addition of the MSI MAG251RX and ViewSonic XG270 monitors.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Resolve]: The application may crash during timeline playback when using Blackmagic RAW CODEC media. [2753421]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]
  • [Fallout 76][G-SYNC]: The game frame rate drops with G-SYNC enabled. [200466962]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: There is no 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound option in the Windows Sound Properties.[2752540]
  • [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB][NVIDIA Control Panel]:The NVIDIA Control Panel reports an incorrect GPU framebuffer size.
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Sniper Elite 4][Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Frame rate is not capped at the display refresh rate with V-Sync enabled in DirectX 12 mode. [2719115]
  • [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes. NVIDIA is working with the application developer to resolve the issue.

Versienummer 441.66 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 528,35MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-12-2019 06:220

11-12-2019 • 06:22

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische voertuigen

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True