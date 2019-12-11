Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 441.66 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries en Detroit: Become Human, is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Detroit: Become Human.

The list of G-SYNC Compatible displays increases to over 60 options with the addition of the MSI MAG251RX and ViewSonic XG270 monitors.

[Resolve]: The application may crash during timeline playback when using Blackmagic RAW CODEC media. [2753421]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]

[Fallout 76][G-SYNC]: The game frame rate drops with G-SYNC enabled. [200466962]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: There is no 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound option in the Windows Sound Properties.[2752540]

[GeForce GTX 1060 6GB][NVIDIA Control Panel]:The NVIDIA Control Panel reports an incorrect GPU framebuffer size.

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]