Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.40.2 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:
Issues fixed in version 1.40.2:
- Code Editor text rendering is using grayscale
- Unable to add new keybindings - “value is not accepted”
- The 'Additional Views' overflow action only shows up on hover
- Outline tree flashing at every character written
- October 2019 Recovery EndgameGit: Can't commit if commit message starts with `#`
- vs code won't size right on multiple monitors
- [meta issue] 1.40 update: Font/Color rendering degradation (macOS, Linux, Windows)
- terminal.integrated.windowsEnableConpty is not being respected
- Can't get out of 'Recording Keys'
- TreeError [CustomView] Data tree node not foundSCM: decorations are getting lost at random