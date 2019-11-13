Versie 0.94 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 1679: Sort by EXIF date modified - more info.
- 1676: SQLite 3.29.0
- 1670: Offset tool - more info.
- 1669: Unsharp Mask
- 1619: Webp: Presets
- 1613: Use Windows HEIC WIC decoder/encoder - more info.
- 1612: JPEG-XR export does not work - more info.
- 1611: Batch convert: Reorder items - more info.
- 1606: Automatic crop: edges selection - more info.
- 1600: DDS Bcn compression
- 1599: Libjpeg 2.0.3
- 1596: Template - part of text
- 1595: Transfer: Copy data to Metadata
- 1593: 'Go to x,y location'
- 1581: XIM format - read support
- 1570: RAW color matrix setting
- 1598: Similar: 'only folder' setting
- 1657: Canvas resize: position matrix - more info.
- 1656: Print selection - more info.
- 1655: Setting to start with always same size - more info.
- 1654: Filter: 'Apply' to validate current filter - more info.
- 1653: Edit IPTC: double click to add History item - more info.
- 1649: Edit IPTC: open lastest tab setting - more info.
- 1648: Folder always sorted alphabetically setting - more info.
- 1646: Edit IPTC: in view mode, write added - more info.
- 1644: Desaturate - more info.
- 1642: Curves: Buttons instead combobox - more info.
- 1639: Contact Sheet: Background image - more info.
- 1638: Custom params for toolbar's command - more info.
- 1636: Quick search in description - more info.
- 1634: Slideshow: in .sld, you can add folder (must ends with '\' or '/') - more info.
- 1633: Load slideshow .sld from XnView Classic - more info.
- 1629: Create new image - more info.
- 1686: Batch Convert: Output path - more info.
- 1685: webP & metadata settings - more info.
- 1684: Categories added on TIFF - more info.
- 1683: PAM CMYK1682: Replace color - more info.
- 1681: Batch Convert: ICC not kept for PNG - more info.
- 1680: Non image files displayed before filtering - more info.
- 1678: BMP - more info.
- 1677: Catalog - rebuild thumbnails dead lock - more info.
- 1675: PSD fix alpha channel setting - more info.
- 1674: "return to browser" in fullscreen - more info.
- 1673: Resize IPTC dialog - more info.
- 1672: Companion files not copied/moved with Copy/Move to - more info.
- 1671: Category search pane - more info.
- 1668: Browser: EXIF rotation (field) doesn't update timestamp - more info.
- 1667: Change color depth & background color - more info.
- 1666: Catalog relocate - more info.
- 1665: 'Match all' + rating + categories - more info.
- 1664: Random quick slideshow shows at most ~32,000 images - more info.
- 1663: Wrong focus after returning from fullscreen - more info.
- 1662: Edit mode: File size displayed after rename - more info.
- 1661: Fusion dark theme & detail view - more info.
- 1660: Fusion dark theme - more info.
- 1659: Batch convert: Use CPU Core's - limited to last used setting - more info.
- 1658: Maximized to Fullscreen - more info.
- 1652: Edit IPTC: 'Write' & 'don't load fields' - more info.
- 1651: Search: mixing base path and parent folder - more info.
- 1650: Not possible to change shortcut for capture/import clipboard/scan - more info.
- 1647: Switching printers lets XNView MP ignore margin settings - more info.
- 1645: Batch rename: Not possible to use arrow to select item - more info.
- 1643: File listing: Invalid field name with date - more info.
- 1641: Compare: Thumbnails not always refreshed at startup - more info.
- 1640: System context menu on folder tree & DPI - more info.
- 1637: Background color of Category Sets & Actions with Dark Fusion theme - more info.
- 1635: 'Show all files (recursive)" in menu - more info.
- 1632: Batch conversion uses disabled checkbox setting - more info.
- 1631: Rename folder not possible if browsed before
- 1630: Resize image/canvas presets ignore 'keep ratio' setting - more info.
- 1628: Windows: Unable to paste on root drive - more info.
- 1627: MacOSX: Multiple instance not possible - more info.
- 1626: Problem when renaming/moving files with unicode in catalog - more info.
- 1625: WebP: target file size not used - more info.
- 1624: Capture: XnView window must not be restored after a capture (multiple capture)
- 1623: PSD: IPTC no correctly written
- 1622: Batch Convert: Resize - Longest/shortest & percent
- 1621: TIFF - more info.
- 1620: Custom labels & validation - more info.
- 1618: Replace dialog: filesize is missing - more info.
- 1617: PSD: Error when writing metadata - more info.
- 1616: Can't save 1bit into webp - more info.
- 1615: Compare: Tabs - more info.
- 1614: Canvas Resize: Background color not saved
- 1610: Compare: color labels - more info.
- 1609: Missing time total/elapsed for video playing
- 1608: Video thumbnail creation locks - more info.
- 1607: Clipboard at exit - more info.
- 1604: Search: not using sidecar - more info.
- 1603: Registry not correctly detected - more info.
- 1602: Slow GIF playback - more info.
- 1601: {MPixel} format - more info.
- 1597: Import&Sort: EXIF date always used in filename template
- 1594: Crash {META:LensID}
- 1592: Batch convert + "Use CPU Cores" very slow to start with 30,000 images - more info.
- 1591: Height ignored when resize 'fill' & keep ratio off - more info.
- 1590: Canvas resize - Relative - 'mm' doesn't work - more info.
- 1589: Crash in curve - more info.
- 1588: CVE-2019-12151
- 1587: Remote files must not be added to recent files
- 1586: Filter with rating AND color label doesnt work - more info.
- 1585: Categories partly updated after 'Edit IPTC' - more info.
- 1584: Batch convert: Hot folders without auto processing - more info.
- 1583: Batch convert: Preview not updated - more info.
- 1582: Thumbnail for FLV not created - more info.
- 1580: Paste clipboard problems - more info.
- 1579: SPACE can't be assigned - more info.
- 1578: Folder thumbnail not created in the right order - more info.
- 1577: If thumbnail for video is disabled, slow when checking files
- 1576: Crash on rotate 180 on binary image (w=1305)
- 1575: 8bits+transparency => 32bits problem
- 1574: Rename overwrite file if exist (usb key)
- 1573: Dead lock on ppt
- 1572: No icon for .url - more info.
- 1571: iThmb format
- 1569: Jxr Half - more info.
- 1568: Import categories from Windows Live Fotogallery - more info.