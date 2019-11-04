Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.75 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.70. Sinds versie 11.72 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.75
Changes in version 11.74
- Added ability to read some basic characteristics of TXT files
- Added kml_track.fmt to the fmt_files of the full distribution
- Added built-in support for decoding GPS from the four video subtitle text formats that were previously handled by separate config files, and removed these config files from the distribution
- Derive GPSDateTime from CreateDate and SampleTime if not already available when extracting timed GPS metadata from QuickTime-format videos
- Changed family 2 groups of some Extra tags
Changes in version 11.73
- Added support for new XMP IPTC Extension version 1.5 tags
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode GPS track from Auto-Vox dashcam MOV videos
- Improved Russian translations (thanks Andrei Korzhyts and Alexander)
- Enhanced convert_regions.config to support new IPTC Extension 1.5 ImageRegion
- Changed the way the FlatName element works when used in a structure element (the structure name is now added as a prefix to the flattened tag name)
- Patched gpx.fmt and gpx_wpt.fmt to support sub-seconds in GPSDateTime value
- Decode timed metadata from Parrot drone videos
- Patched dji.config file to properly handle time zones
- Fixed bug which caused runtime error when reading timed metadata from Cobra Dash Cam AVI videos