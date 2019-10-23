De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 68.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.
In versie 68 zien we voor het eerste een 64bit-versie voor Windows en vanaf deze versie is het nu ook mogelijk om een 32bit-versie te migreren naar de 64nit-versie. Verder kan het programma via policies binnen bedrijfsomgevingen worden beheerd, kunnen filters nu periodiek worden gestart en kunnen meerdere mappen tegelijkertijd als 'gelezen' worden gemarkeerd. De complete changelog voor versie 68.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
New:
Known Issues:
- Better visual feedback for unread messages when using the dark theme
- Various issues when editing mailing lists
- Integration with macOS addressbook and notifications not working after introduction of notarization
- Application windows not maintaining their size after restart
- Issues when upgrading from a 32bit version of Thunderbird to a 64bit version. Note: If your profile is still not recognised, selected it by visiting about:profiles in the Troubleshooting Information.
- When using a language pack, names of standard folders aren't localized (will be fixed in TB 68.2.1)
- LDAP lookup not working when SSL is enabled. Workaround: Disable SSL or switch off option "Query OSCP responder servers" in the certificate settings in advanced options.