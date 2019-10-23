De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 68.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk.

In versie 68 zien we voor het eerste een 64bit-versie voor Windows en vanaf deze versie is het nu ook mogelijk om een 32bit-versie te migreren naar de 64nit-versie. Verder kan het programma via policies binnen bedrijfsomgevingen worden beheerd, kunnen filters nu periodiek worden gestart en kunnen meerdere mappen tegelijkertijd als 'gelezen' worden gemarkeerd. De complete changelog voor versie 68.2 ziet er als volgt uit: