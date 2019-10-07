Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api en de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 4.8.1.4 is uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen terug te vinden:

Version 4.8.1.4



Firefly III v4.8.1.4 and onwards are licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License. This will not meaningfully change Firefly III. This particular license has some extra provisions that protect web-applications such as this one. You can read the full license on the website of GNU.



Upgrading should be fairly straightforward otherwise. Make sure you check out the documentation.



Added Issue 2589 Can now search using created_on:2019-10-22 and updated_on:2019-10-22.

Issue 2494 Add account balance to the dropdown.

Issue 2603 New keywords for reports.

Issue 2618 Page navigation in the footer of transaction lists.

Option in your profile to delete meta-data from your administration.

Add average to some reports. Changed Issue 2593 The budget overview is now fully multi-currency.

Issue 2613 Improved Mailgun configuration options.

Issue 2510 Maximum transaction description length is 1000 now.

Issue 2616 Docker instances should remember their OAuth tokens and keys better (even after a restart)

Issue 2675 Some spelling in the English is fixed. Removed Issue 2677 Superfluous help popup. Fixed Issue 2572 Sometimes users would get 404's after deleting stuff.

Issue 2587 Users would be redirected to JSON endpoints.

Issue 2596 Could not remove the last tag from a transaction.

Issue 2598 Fix an issue where foreign amounts were displayed incorrectly.

Issue 2599 Could add negative amounts to piggy banks and game the system.

Issue 2560 Search supports møre chäracters.

Issue 2626 Budgets would display amounts with too many decimals.

Issue 2629 issue 2639 issue 2640 issue 2643 Line-breaks were not properly rendered in markdown.

Issue 2623 Budget spent line would make the start of the month twice.

Issue 2624 Editing a budget would redirect you to the wrong page.

Issue 2633 New transaction form sorts budgets wrong.

Issue 2567 Could not unlink bills.

Issue 2647 Date issue in category overview

Issue 2657 Possible fix for issue with transaction overview.

Issue 2658 Fixed overview of recurring transactions.

Issue 2480 SQLite can't handle a lot of variables so big update queries are now executed in chunks.

Issue 2683 Link to the wrong transaction. Security Issue 2687 Budget overview shows budget limit totals for all users, not just the logged-in user. API Issue 2609 Summary endpoint would not always give the correct results.

Issue 2638 Link to correct journal in API.

Issue 2606 Budget endpoint gave error.

Issue 2637 Transaction / piggy bank event endpoint now returns results.

An undocumented end point that allows you to search for accounts. Still a bit experimental.

Use: /api/v1/search/accounts?query=something&field=all (all,iban,id,number) Open and known issues The "new transaction"-form isn't translated.

You can't drag and drop transactions.