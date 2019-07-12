Versie 5.2.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

5.2.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed selection box tool.

Fixed crash on click on restart button in miscellaneous settings.

Fixed 'Change License Key...' button in the about panel.

The File Manager downloaded the same file twice in some cases.

Fixed handling of AltGr+a. This selected all text before and broke AltGr+a on polish keyboards.

Fixed blocker for incoming connections.

Fixed address not being shown correctly or incompletely in discovered clients.

The Address Book accepted malformed addresses and could not delete them anymore.

Fixed wrong address book being removed from the manage address books dialog while trying to delete a different one.

Fixed address action 'Drop Link' for qualified addresses (AnyDeskID/domain/account).

Fixed command line parsing of qualified addresses.

Fixed broken traces.

Fixed some tooltips.

Minor fixes. Other Changes Discovered clients can be searched for now by using user name, Alias, client ID, machine name and operating system.

Improved display of search results.

Discovery items can now be added to the Address Book using their context menu.

Checkboxes and radio buttons can now be toggled using 'Space'. 5.0.1 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Remote reboot working again.

Connect to loginscreen fixed.

Fast User Switching fixed.

The filetransfer did not transmit the permissions correctly.

Issues with the keyboard have been fixed.

When the backend is closed via dock, session close is now handled correctly. 5.1.4 (Android) Fixed Bugs Fixed missing pie menu for RTL languages.

Fixed crashes due to invalid translations in some languages.

Minor improvements and fixes. 5.1.2 (Android) Fixed Bugs Fixed crash due to invalid format in ukrainian translation.

Fixed crash when stopping service.

Fixed password dialog for unattended access.

Fixed wrong user name in discovered items.

Minor improvements and fixes. 5.1.1 (Linux) Fixed Bugs Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code

Fixed a bug that would not install the service after package upgrade

Fixed a bug with file permissions in package 5.1.1 (Raspberry Pi) Fixed Bugs Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code

Fixed a bug with file permissions in package 5.1.1 (FreeBSD) Fixed Bugs Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code 5.1.0 (Raspberry Pi) New Features File transfer

TCP tunneling

Added Addressbook

Added Input Blocker

Settings for discovery added

Added minimize button to Accept Window in loginscreens

Added correct file attributes transmission for filetransfer

Performance optimizations using modern SIMD instruction sets

Auto-discovery (partly - discoverable only)

Added more permissions to security settings

Added new permission interface to backend

Added connect to loginscreen features to rpm distros (systemd only)

Added protocol handler for anydesk:// links

Added Session Commenting

Added Session Recording and Playback

Added new permission interface in accept window

Changing the permissions from the remote side is now forbidden (users cannot click in the relevant parts of the accept window anymore from the remote side).

Added restart button on language change in the settings

Added connect to login screen feature for APT based distributions (only for X11)

Added privacy settings to be on-par with the Windows port

Changed default path of the chatlog to Documents folder

Changed default path for the screenshots to Pictures folder

Changed default path for file downloads to Downloads folder

Added chatlog and screenshot path settings

Added choose alias panel. The user can now choose an alias like in the Windows port.

Added popup menu to adress (Copy invitation, Copy adress, claim alias, etc)

Added gksu and polkit functionality to enable the global settings

Added bring to top on chat option Fixed Bugs Fixed slow renderings on some machines due to too many buffer swaps

Fixed a crash in the frontend on shutdown

Fixed X11 related calls

Several bugfixes in the filetransfer

Multiple minor bugfixes

Fixed a bug with capslock in the keyboard

Fixed chat window

Fixed crash on corrupted environ file in /proc

Recording can now be prohibited by a permission

Recording can be rewound

Fixed config files handling and permissions

Fixed glitchy ghost pointer (now it's less glitchy)

Fixed incorrecly disabled mouse pointer

Fixed address book tags behavior

Fixed speed dial search

Fixed several crashes

GUI visual appearance improvements

Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to grab the focus and disable window movement, etc

Fixed many keyboard problems

Fixed the keyboard acting weird after login

Fixed AnyDesk displaying the wrong recording settings

Fixed AnyDesk showing a forbidden cursor even when input is allowed

Fixed some minor graphical glitches in the GUI

Fixed that sometimes input was not possible on certain login screens

Fixed a bug that caused anydesk to show a white screen after fast user switching

Fixed the update link

Moved the system informations into the session tab as button

Fixed the icon not showing up on when using the debian package

Fixed the Action Menu beeing sensitive even if the session was not yet established

Fixed the passwort save box beeing sensitive even if storing the password is forbidden

Fixed that a nonsense message was displayed when connecting to an unsupported display server (e.g. Wayland).

Fixed several bugs related to systemd

Made TCP Holepunching better for systems running kernel >= 3.9

Fixed the statusbar for active sessions

Fixed a bug that spawned the global settings in a manner that passwords would be written to the wrong config file. Thus it was not possible to change the unattended PW in some cases

Fixed a bug that crashed AnyDesk when entering an invalid ID

Fixed connect via command line

Fixed a bug that assigned a new ID when starting a local service after global was installed

Fixed a bug in the TreeView that could lead to undefined behaviour

Fixed file transfer issue with files containing spaces in the filename

Fixed a bug that could crash AnyDesk during a file transfer is some special characters were in the filename

Fixed an issue that prevented the switch sides feature from working

Fixed a bug that could crash the tray icon

Fixed a bug that could crash the audio settings

Fixed the settings window not updating correctly

Removed unneccessary dependencies from the debian package

Fixed the command line interface

Fixed a bug that prevented the custom logo from beeing shown

Fixed the tray icon not autostarting in global mode

Fixed connections to Windows Terminal Server.

Fixed a problem which could lead to a crash of AnyDesk after running for several days.

Fixed a crash when revoking control permissions.

Fixed a problem that caused sending actions to the first connection

Fixed some issues with the keyboard

Fixed to send hotkeys like alt+f2 to other Linuxes

Fixed that AnyDesk was left in fullscreen mode when the connection was closed

Several minor bugfixes Other Changes Updated icons

Updated packaging

Updated supported versions 5.1.0 (FreeBSD) New Features File transfer

TCP tunneling

Added Addressbook

Added Input Blocker

Settings for discovery added

Added minimize button to Accept Window in loginscreens

Added correct file attributes transmission for filetransfer

Performance optimizations using modern SIMD instruction sets

Auto-discovery (partly - discoverable only)

Added more permissions to security settings

Added new permission interface to backend

Added connect to loginscreen features to rpm distros (systemd only)

Added protocol handler for anydesk:// links

Added Session Commenting

Added Session Recording and Playback

Added new permission interface in accept window

Changing the permissions from the remote side is now forbidden (users cannot click in the relevant parts of the accept window anymore from the remote side).

Added restart button on language change in the settings

Added connect to login screen feature for APT based distributions (only for X11)

Added privacy settings to be on-par with the Windows port

Changed default path of the chatlog to Documents folder

Changed default path for the screenshots to Pictures folder

Changed default path for file downloads to Downloads folder

Added chatlog and screenshot path settings

Added choose alias panel. The user can now choose an alias like in the Windows port.

Added popup menu to adress (Copy invitation, Copy adress, claim alias, etc)

Added gksu and polkit functionality to enable the global settings

Added bring to top on chat option Fixed Bugs Fixed slow renderings on some machines due to too many buffer swaps

Fixed a crash in the frontend on shutdown

Fixed X11 related calls

Several bugfixes in the filetransfer

Multiple minor bugfixes

Fixed a bug with capslock in the keyboard

Fixed chat window

Fixed crash on corrupted environ file in /proc

Recording can now be prohibited by a permission

Recording can be rewound

Fixed config files handling and permissions

Fixed incorrecly disabled mouse pointer

Fixed address book tags behavior

Fixed speed dial search

Fixed several crashes

GUI visual appearance improvements

Performance improvements

Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to grab the focus and disable window movement, etc

Fixed many keyboard problems

Fixed AnyDesk displaying the wrong recording settings

Fixed AnyDesk showing a forbidden cursor even when input is allowed

Fixed some minor graphical glitches in the GUI

Fixed that sometimes input was not possible on certain login screens

Fixed a bug that caused anydesk to show a white screen after fast user switching

Fixed the update link

Moved the system informations into the session tab as button

Fixed the icon not showing up on when using the debian package

Fixed the Action Menu beeing sensitive even if the session was not yet established

Fixed the passwort save box beeing sensitive even if storing the password is forbidden

Fixed that a nonsense message was displayed when connecting to an unsupported display server (e.g. Wayland).

Fixed several bugs related to systemd

Fixed the statusbar for active sessions

Fixed a bug that spawned the global settings in a manner that passwords would be written to the wrong config file. Thus it was not possible to change the unattended PW in some cases

Fixed a bug that crashed AnyDesk when entering an invalid ID

Fixed connect via command line

Fixed a bug that assigned a new ID when starting a local service after global was installed

Fixed a bug in the TreeView that could lead to undefined behaviour

Fixed file transfer issue with files containing spaces in the filename

Fixed a bug that could crash AnyDesk during a file transfer is some special characters were in the filename

Fixed an issue that prevented the switch sides feature from working

Fixed a bug that could crash the tray icon

Fixed a bug that could crash the audio settings

Fixed the settings window not updating correctly

Removed unneccessary dependencies from the debian package

Fixed the command line interface

Fixed a bug that prevented the custom logo from beeing shown

Fixed the tray icon not autostarting in global mode

Fixed connections to Windows Terminal Server.

Fixed a problem which could lead to a crash of AnyDesk after running for several days.

Fixed a crash when revoking control permissions.

Fixed a problem that caused sending actions to the first connection

Fixed some issues with the keyboard<

Fixed that AnyDesk was left in fullscreen mode when the connection was closed

Several minor bugfixes 5.1.0 (Linux) New Features Added Input Blocker

Settings for discovery added

Added minimize button to Accept Window in loginscreens

Added correct file attributes transmission for filetransfer

Performance optimizations using modern SIMD instruction sets Fixed Bugs Fixed slow renderings on some machines due to too many buffer swaps

Fixed a crash in the frontend on shutdown

Fixed X11 related calls

Several bugfixes in the filetransfer

Multiple minor bugfixes

Fixed a bug with capslock in the keyboard Other Changes Updated packaging

Updated supported versions 5.2.1 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Some controls did not respond to mouse clicks when the mouse was moved between mouse down and up.

The listview showed a chat log button even when there was no chat log.

The discovery section disappeared in some situations. 5.2.0 (Windows) New Features Custom clients supporting only incoming session requests now use a minimal layout. Other Changes Switch Sides is no longer supported for custom clients that cannot do both, connect and accept.

Extended command line interface.

Improved performance. 5.1.0 (Android) New Features Unattended access.

Kickout feature.

Improved speed. Fixed Bugs Fixed crash in incoming connections.

Minor improvements and fixes. 5.1.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash when AnyDesk could not find a preview image. Other Changes Changed images for welcome panel. 5.1.1 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed broken mouse handling in the search popup.

Fixed lost keyboard focus when switching from the File Manager to a monitor.

Fixed fullscreen mode on session start.

Fixed a crash during rights elevation.

Fixed discovery online states.

Added missing TCP permission setting.

Minor fixes Other Changes Added a selection box tool.

Selected items will now scroll into the visible area automatically.

D3D fullscreen can now be minimized.

Changed TCP default permission to true.