Versie 5.2.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
5.2.2 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed selection box tool.
- Fixed crash on click on restart button in miscellaneous settings.
- Fixed 'Change License Key...' button in the about panel.
- The File Manager downloaded the same file twice in some cases.
- Fixed handling of AltGr+a. This selected all text before and broke AltGr+a on polish keyboards.
- Fixed blocker for incoming connections.
- Fixed address not being shown correctly or incompletely in discovered clients.
- The Address Book accepted malformed addresses and could not delete them anymore.
- Fixed wrong address book being removed from the manage address books dialog while trying to delete a different one.
- Fixed address action 'Drop Link' for qualified addresses (AnyDeskID/domain/account).
- Fixed command line parsing of qualified addresses.
- Fixed broken traces.
- Fixed some tooltips.
- Minor fixes.
- Discovered clients can be searched for now by using user name, Alias, client ID, machine name and operating system.
- Improved display of search results.
- Discovery items can now be added to the Address Book using their context menu.
- Checkboxes and radio buttons can now be toggled using 'Space'.
5.0.1 (macOS)Fixed Bugs
- Remote reboot working again.
- Connect to loginscreen fixed.
- Fast User Switching fixed.
- The filetransfer did not transmit the permissions correctly.
- Issues with the keyboard have been fixed.
- When the backend is closed via dock, session close is now handled correctly.
5.1.4 (Android)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed missing pie menu for RTL languages.
- Fixed crashes due to invalid translations in some languages.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
5.1.2 (Android)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed crash due to invalid format in ukrainian translation.
- Fixed crash when stopping service.
- Fixed password dialog for unattended access.
- Fixed wrong user name in discovered items.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
5.1.1 (Linux)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code
- Fixed a bug that would not install the service after package upgrade
- Fixed a bug with file permissions in package
5.1.1 (Raspberry Pi)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code
- Fixed a bug with file permissions in package
5.1.1 (FreeBSD)Fixed Bugs
- Fixed a memory leak in the X11 code
5.1.0 (Raspberry Pi)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- File transfer
- TCP tunneling
- Added Addressbook
- Added Input Blocker
- Settings for discovery added
- Added minimize button to Accept Window in loginscreens
- Added correct file attributes transmission for filetransfer
- Performance optimizations using modern SIMD instruction sets
- Auto-discovery (partly - discoverable only)
- Added more permissions to security settings
- Added new permission interface to backend
- Added connect to loginscreen features to rpm distros (systemd only)
- Added protocol handler for anydesk:// links
- Added Session Commenting
- Added Session Recording and Playback
- Added new permission interface in accept window
- Changing the permissions from the remote side is now forbidden (users cannot click in the relevant parts of the accept window anymore from the remote side).
- Added restart button on language change in the settings
- Added connect to login screen feature for APT based distributions (only for X11)
- Added privacy settings to be on-par with the Windows port
- Changed default path of the chatlog to Documents folder
- Changed default path for the screenshots to Pictures folder
- Changed default path for file downloads to Downloads folder
- Added chatlog and screenshot path settings
- Added choose alias panel. The user can now choose an alias like in the Windows port.
- Added popup menu to adress (Copy invitation, Copy adress, claim alias, etc)
- Added gksu and polkit functionality to enable the global settings
- Added bring to top on chat option
Other Changes
- Fixed slow renderings on some machines due to too many buffer swaps
- Fixed a crash in the frontend on shutdown
- Fixed X11 related calls
- Several bugfixes in the filetransfer
- Multiple minor bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with capslock in the keyboard
- Fixed chat window
- Fixed crash on corrupted environ file in /proc
- Recording can now be prohibited by a permission
- Recording can be rewound
- Fixed config files handling and permissions
- Fixed glitchy ghost pointer (now it's less glitchy)
- Fixed incorrecly disabled mouse pointer
- Fixed address book tags behavior
- Fixed speed dial search
- Fixed several crashes
- GUI visual appearance improvements
- Fixed a bug that caused AnyDesk to grab the focus and disable window movement, etc
- Fixed many keyboard problems
- Fixed the keyboard acting weird after login
- Fixed AnyDesk displaying the wrong recording settings
- Fixed AnyDesk showing a forbidden cursor even when input is allowed
- Fixed some minor graphical glitches in the GUI
- Fixed that sometimes input was not possible on certain login screens
- Fixed a bug that caused anydesk to show a white screen after fast user switching
- Fixed the update link
- Moved the system informations into the session tab as button
- Fixed the icon not showing up on when using the debian package
- Fixed the Action Menu beeing sensitive even if the session was not yet established
- Fixed the passwort save box beeing sensitive even if storing the password is forbidden
- Fixed that a nonsense message was displayed when connecting to an unsupported display server (e.g. Wayland).
- Fixed several bugs related to systemd
- Made TCP Holepunching better for systems running kernel >= 3.9
- Fixed the statusbar for active sessions
- Fixed a bug that spawned the global settings in a manner that passwords would be written to the wrong config file. Thus it was not possible to change the unattended PW in some cases
- Fixed a bug that crashed AnyDesk when entering an invalid ID
- Fixed connect via command line
- Fixed a bug that assigned a new ID when starting a local service after global was installed
- Fixed a bug in the TreeView that could lead to undefined behaviour
- Fixed file transfer issue with files containing spaces in the filename
- Fixed a bug that could crash AnyDesk during a file transfer is some special characters were in the filename
- Fixed an issue that prevented the switch sides feature from working
- Fixed a bug that could crash the tray icon
- Fixed a bug that could crash the audio settings
- Fixed the settings window not updating correctly
- Removed unneccessary dependencies from the debian package
- Fixed the command line interface
- Fixed a bug that prevented the custom logo from beeing shown
- Fixed the tray icon not autostarting in global mode
- Fixed connections to Windows Terminal Server.
- Fixed a problem which could lead to a crash of AnyDesk after running for several days.
- Fixed a crash when revoking control permissions.
- Fixed a problem that caused sending actions to the first connection
- Fixed some issues with the keyboard
- Fixed to send hotkeys like alt+f2 to other Linuxes
- Fixed that AnyDesk was left in fullscreen mode when the connection was closed
- Several minor bugfixes
- Updated icons
- Updated packaging
- Updated supported versions
5.2.1 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
- Some controls did not respond to mouse clicks when the mouse was moved between mouse down and up.
- The listview showed a chat log button even when there was no chat log.
- The discovery section disappeared in some situations.
5.2.0 (Windows)New Features
Other Changes
- Custom clients supporting only incoming session requests now use a minimal layout.
- Switch Sides is no longer supported for custom clients that cannot do both, connect and accept.
- Extended command line interface.
- Improved performance.
5.1.0 (Android)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Unattended access.
- Kickout feature.
- Improved speed.
- Fixed crash in incoming connections.
- Minor improvements and fixes.
5.1.2 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed a crash when AnyDesk could not find a preview image.
- Changed images for welcome panel.
5.1.1 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed broken mouse handling in the search popup.
- Fixed lost keyboard focus when switching from the File Manager to a monitor.
- Fixed fullscreen mode on session start.
- Fixed a crash during rights elevation.
- Fixed discovery online states.
- Added missing TCP permission setting.
- Minor fixes
- Added a selection box tool.
- Selected items will now scroll into the visible area automatically.
- D3D fullscreen can now be minimized.
- Changed TCP default permission to true.