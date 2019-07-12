Er is een nieuwe versie van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-book-beheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. De laatste tijd komen er minder frequent updates uit en dit komt doordat Kovid Goyal momenteel veel tijd spendeert aan de migratie naar Python 3. In versie 3.4`5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Content server: Allow adding or removing formats to a book via the edit metadata page. Closes tickets: 1831304.

ToC Editor: Allow user to control whether duplicate headings are included or not when generating ToC from headings.

Advanced search dialog: Remember the last focused field in the search by title/authors tab.

Conversion: Performance improvement for books that have many HTML files that all include the same CSS stylesheets.

Kobo driver: Add options to more precisely control the generation of cover images, to reduce size and enhance quality.

Support subtitle in Douban metadata plugin. Bug fixes Fix a Windows-specific regression in 3.45.0 that caused various errors in the viewer and editor. Closes tickets: 1836294.

Linux: Workaround for bug in recent Linux kernels that causes the Kindle to eject after calibre connects to it. Closes tickets: 1834641.

DOCX Input: When autodetecting the Table of Contents from headings, work even if the headings use numbering. Closes tickets: 1834661.

EPUB Output: If there are no guide elements do not output an empty guide tag. Makes epubcheck happy. Closes tickets: 1835560.

Workaround for sortByColumn being partially broken in Qt 5.13.0. Closes tickets: 1834989.

Fix a regression that broke the per_lang_title_sort_articles tweak. Closes tickets: 1834329.

Sending email: Fix an error on some windows machines with non-ASCII hostnames.

EPUB Output: When generating EPUB 3 preserve the old style meta tag to identify the cover as Google Play Books does not recognize EPUB 3 cover markup. Closes tickets: 1832660.

Create catalog: Fix handling of the tilde character in BiBTeX catalogs. Closes tickets: 1832726.

News downloads: Fix incorrect font sizes for some text in the index pages. Closes tickets: 1832628.

Comic Input: Fix incorrect processing of comics with pages that have the same file names in different folders when using the "No process" option. Closes tickets: 1831487.

CHM Input: Fix a regression that broke processing of some CHM files. Closes tickets: 1831511.

Edit book: When auto-closing tags on typing </, fix occasionally incorrect tag being closed in large files because syntax highlighting has not completed.

Kobo driver: Fix for ContentType not being defined error for extension-less non kepub files on a Kobo.

Content server: Book details page: Do not display empty rows for undefined dates.

Get books: Update Google books and amazon plugins for markup changes.

Edit book: Text search: Fix searching for a single character backwards not working. New news sources Aviation International News by Jose Ortiz Improved news sources Art and Letters Daily

The Wall Street Journal

Barrons

Newsweek