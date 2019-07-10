Er is een update voor versie 1.36 van Visual Studio Code uitgekomen. Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. In versie 1.36.1 zijn de volgende support tickets gesloten:
June 2019 Recovery
- Fix lifecycle for code actions that are updated while the code action menu is already showing
- Quick Fix hover not working
- [json] confusing error message when schema can not be loaded
- Serious problems with "CSS Language Features Extension" since "June 2019 (version 1.36)"
- Permanently disable extension recommendations popup for all possible extensions
- performance issue with incremental text document
- Embedding C++ code in latex is broken but C code works fine
- 1.36 broke custom Tasks to run on split terminal if no terminal is active
- Roll back C language grammar to 1.35
- Use right arch in distro dependencies
- vscode.env.openExternal is not working correctly because of unnecessary escape processing.
- Unable to open '%A0.txt': URI malformed
- Undo uri changes
- Connection error: Unauthorized client refused. with 1.36.0 32bit
- use external encode when "handing out" uris
- make sure to encode % more aggresive
- Mouse back and forward buttons do not work on linux/windows anymore
- Fix commandless tasks
- Fix quick terminal splitting for tasks
- Problems in the status bar sometimes appear to the left of Source Control, sometimes to the right
- fix #76561
- Debug output isn't shown in full
- debug: fix word-wrap
- Fixes #76369
- Fixes #76514
- Tree: Keybinding shortcuts with Alt stopped working
- deleteFile keyboard shortcut adds the word 'Delete' to the explorer