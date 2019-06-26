Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.1.4

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Summary of issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.4

Versienummer 16.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-06-2019 17:46
1 • submitter: Spleasure

26-06-2019 • 17:46

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Spleasure

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0michaelw1998
26 juni 2019 17:55
Iemand die nog plugins heeft om de programmeer ervaring uit te breiden? Ik zag bijvoorbeeld in VS2017 een plugin voor gekleurde tabbladen en een plugin die meteen een inline preview (en editing) laat zien/doen als je code bewerkt die ergens naar verwijst.

Heb deze nog niet gevonden voor VS2019.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Bitcoin

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True