Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Summary of issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.4
- Fixed known issue: The debugger's worker process (msvsmon.exe) unexpectedly exited. Debugging will be aborted.
- Fixed known issue: VS 2019 crashes when debugging async code.
- Fixed known issue: Xamarin problem following update to VS2019 16.1.
- Fixed known issue: [Xcode11] [Simulator] Updating to Xcode 11 stops the simulator from launching.
- Improved the reliability of Visual Studio by fixing an intermittent issue that happens when opening solutions.
- Fixed a crash with the search functionality in locals / autos / watch windows when the IDE is not in break mode.