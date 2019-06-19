SpaceEngine is een 3d-astronomieprogramma dat wordt ontwikkeld door de Russische astronoom Vladimir Romanyuk. Het biedt een 3d-model van ons universum aan op basis van echte astronomische data en wetenschappelijk accurate procedurele algoritmen. Het is beschikbaar voor het Windows-platform; versies voor Linux en macOS staan op de planning. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en deze video op YouTube. De ontwikkelaar heeft na jaren van ontwikkelen versie 0.990 uitgebracht op Steam. Daarvoor moet vanaf heden wel worden betaald, maar de oudere versies zijn nog gratis beschikbaar via de eigen website. De laatste update kent 0.990.34.1630 als versienummer en werd als volgt aangekondigd:

HOTFIX PATCH



Hello SpaceEngine fans! We are thrilled about our successful launch on Steam! Not everything was perfect, and there have been some negative reviews and refunds, but this was expected! Those typically came from users with technical problems, and those with VR-related issues. The most overwhelming thing has been the volume of support messages we have to manage somehow. HarbingedDawn, DoctorOfSpace, Duke, Phunnie, retro-visor, BambusDude and other SE team guys have been replying to support messages for up to 12 hours a day each, but they can’t keep up! Please be patient – there are only a few of us and we’re dealing with a very heavy workload right now. Someone will respond to your message as soon as they can! I have not responded to many support messages myself because I am focusing on the code, sorry.



Today’s patch fixes some issues that are easy/quick to fix:



Build 0.990.33.1625 (this was a day 0 patch, but I didn’t made a post about it) Fixed crash if SDL reports invalid joystick instance ID (-1)

Texture compression is disabled by default for high and ultra graphics settings Build 0.990.34.1630 (today’s patch) Fixed missing terrain on integrated Intel graphics

Fixed glitch with eclipse shadows on rings

Completed Spanish localization

Dimmer nebulae

Main menu button “Exit” is changed to “Exit VR” in the VR mode

A note added to the tutorials menu that they are not designed for VR

Added a “main menu” button binding to the first Vive controller

Ship manager automatically appears when entering the Simulator mode if there are no ships built If the update does not download automatically, restart your Steam client.



It also seems that, for some people, Steam did not automatically download and install the Visual C++ 2015 and OpenAL common redist packages. If Windows gives you an error message when trying to launch SE, download the Visual C++ 2015 redist package from here, and OpenAL from here, and install them.