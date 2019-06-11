Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.50 van ExifTool uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.44 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.50 (production release):
Changes in version 11.49:
- Added a new Canon LensType and two new Sony LensTypes (thanks LibRaw)
- Added tiff_version and rotate_regions config files to the distribution
- Added two new QuickTime Keys tags and made some existing Keys unwritable
- Improved Composite LensID logic to make better use of EXIF LensModel
- Improved logic when writing BinaryData tags to allow multiple interdependent tags to be written in a single command
- Improved -htmldump output to show names of Unknown tags
- Allow advanced formatting expressions to access the current tag key ($tag)
- Remove escaped nulls from -json string values
- Reverted change in ExifTool 11.38 so that Composite GPS reference directions are generated again even if the EXIF versions of these tags already exist
- Fixed an incorrect FlashPix CodePage conversion
Changes in version 11.48:
- Added inverse print conversion for one of the QuickTime ItemList Genre tags
- Avoid creating a few obscure QuickTime UserData tags when writing
- Fixed problem where some QuickTime groups were not being created when writing QuickTime tags without specifying a group
- Fixed problem where QuickTime Keys tags could be duplicated when writing an existing alternate-language tag
- Fixed problem were QuickTime Keys alternate-language tags would not be written when deleting the corresponding default-language tag in the same command
- Fixed some inconsistencies when writing QuickTime tags using the -wm (WriteMode) option
- Fixed an incorrect Pentax Sigma LensType value
Changes in version 11.47:
- Added write support for Google GCamera and GCreation XMP tags
- Renamed XMP-GDepth "Data" tag to "DepthImage"
- Fixed bug where some QuickTime UserData tags could be duplicated when writing
Changes in version 11.46:
- Fixed problem which resulted in a warning for one of the CanonVRD tests on some platforms
Changes in version 11.45:
- Added ability to write CanonVRD tags in CR3 images
- Decode a couple more tags from Canon CR3 images
- Enhanced Validate option to check for duplicate QuickTime atoms
- Relaxed contraints when writing IPTC date tags to allow use of separators other than a colon
- Fixed CR3 writing to update CTBO table with any changed offsets or sizes (although this table doesn't seem to be used by any RAW viewer, it may be used in-camera to improve response time when browsing images)
- CORRUPTION WARNING: Patched problem where Canon DPP would destroy a CR3 image if the file had previously been edited by DPP then Exiftool
(If you have edited any CR3 images with ExifTool that had been previously edited by DPP, then re-edit with ExifTool 11.45 or later to restructure the file so DPP doesn't destroy it if used later to edit the file again)
- Added ability to create and delete QuickTime Keys tags
- Added sample config file (mini0806.config) to generate GPS tags from subtitle Text in Mini 0806 dashcam videos
- Added new Canon and Nikon lenses (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Olympus CameraType (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode CanonVRD tags from CR3 images
- Improved handling of QuickTime language tags when writing
- Fixed bug introduced in 11.38 which could cause "Use of uninitialized value" runtime warning when reading XMP GPS tags
- Fixed bug where QuickTime tags could be written when another group was specified
- API Changes:
- Added QuickTimeHandler option