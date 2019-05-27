Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Asus RT-N66U C1 3.0.0.4.384.45717

Asus logo (27 pix)Asus heeft nieuwe firmware voor de RT-N66U C1 beschikbaar gesteld. Deze router kan clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien. Draadloos wordt tot en met de 802.11n-standaard ondersteund, met een snelheid tot 900Mbit/s als beide kanalen gecombineerd worden. Verder zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717 meegekregen en de download is net geen 30MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717
  • Fixed DDoS vulnerability.
  • Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.
  • Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.
ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45713
  • Fixed VLAN bug for Movistar.
  • Fixed the problem which causes lots of SQUASHFS error in system log.
ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45708

Security Fix
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20334
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20336
  • Fixed null pointer issue. Thanks for CodeBreaker of STARLabs’ contribution.
  • Fixed AiCloud buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Resecurity International's contribution.
Bug Fix
  • Fixed Network Map related issues.
  • Fixed Download Master icon disappear issue.
  • Fixed LAN PC cannot find router name in My Network Places when enabling Samba service.
  • Fixed LAN LED not blinking problem.
Versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717
Releasestatus Final
Website Asus
Download https://www.asus.com/Networking/RT-N66U-C1/HelpDesk_BIOS/
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-05-2019 14:56
1 • submitter: pHennyWise

27-05-2019 • 14:56

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: pHennyWise

Bron: Asus

Update-historie

Lees meer

Asus RT-N66U C1

vanaf € 97,40

Alles over dit product

Modems en routers Asus

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0theduke1989
27 mei 2019 14:59
Hoeveel tweakers gebruiken de officiele firmware?
En hoeveel de custom firmware?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True