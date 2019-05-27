Asus heeft nieuwe firmware voor de RT-N66U C1 beschikbaar gesteld. Deze router kan clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien. Draadloos wordt tot en met de 802.11n-standaard ondersteund, met een snelheid tot 900Mbit/s als beide kanalen gecombineerd worden. Verder zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717 meegekregen en de download is net geen 30MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717 Fixed DDoS vulnerability.

Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.

Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.

Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution. ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45713 Fixed VLAN bug for Movistar.

Fixed the problem which causes lots of SQUASHFS error in system log. ASUS RT-N66U C1 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45708



Security Fix Fixed CVE-2018-20334

Fixed CVE-2018-20336

Fixed null pointer issue. Thanks for CodeBreaker of STARLabs’ contribution.

Fixed AiCloud buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Resecurity International's contribution. Bug Fix Fixed Network Map related issues.

Fixed Download Master icon disappear issue.

Fixed LAN PC cannot find router name in My Network Places when enabling Samba service.

Fixed LAN LED not blinking problem.