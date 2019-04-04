Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AnyDesk 5.0.2

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

5.0.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a few minor bugs in the Address Book.
  • No sessions can be created from the command line in case it is disabled in the client generator.
  • Other minor bug fixes.
Other Changes
  • Auto-Discovery is now only enabled when AnyDesk is installed. Otherwise, the user has to start it manually.
  • Added a context menu to address book.

5.0.2 (Android)

New Features
  • Improved remote control speed.
  • Showing pointer when remote control is possible and also on pointer move.
  • Added default permissions for incoming connections in settings.
  • Added settings for discovery.
  • Minor improvements.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed configuration for interactive access.
  • Fixed gesture detection lockups.
  • Improved stability.
  • Minor bugfixes.

5.0.1 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • User iterface improvements
  • Fixed a bug which could cause AnyDesk not to respond or crash in very rare cases.
  • Fixed connection trace which sometimes was not stored correctly when AnyDesk was not installed.

5.0.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • New user interface design in browser style.
  • Improved Address Book with Drag&Drop and better handling.
  • Implemented remote printing feature for Windows 7, 8 and 10.
  • Implemented auto discovery feature to find other AnyDesk instances in the local network.
  • Added colour id to identify every participant in the network with a unique colour.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed follow remote mouse cursor causing crashes and freezes.
  • Fixed the command line parameter "--fullscreen".
  • Added missing "Follow remote cursor" option in fullscreen mode.
  • Improved stability.
Other Changes
  • Updated localizations

5.0.0 (Android)

New Features
  • Improved user interface.
  • Showing a tutorial on first start.
  • Auto discovery of other AnyDesk instances in local network.
  • Toggle full screen mode.
  • Minor improvements.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed OpenGL bug that could lead to graphic rendering errors.
  • Fixed crash in file transfer.
  • Fixed own addres card visibility issue with custom client.
  • Fixed deleting wrong speed dial items.
  • Minor bugfixes.

4.3.4 (Android)

New Features
  • Remote control of more Samsung devices.
  • Improved address validation.
  • Minor improvements.
Fixed Bugs
  • Improved stability.
  • Minor bugfixes.

4.3.2 (Android)

New Features
  • Remote control of Samsung devices.
  • Improved hole punching for direct connections.
  • New proxy settings.
  • New privacy settings.
  • Improved mouse wheel scrolling.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed missing/locked pie menu.
  • Minor bugfixes.

Versienummer 5.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

04-04-2019 • 19:18

04-04-2019 • 19:18

Bron: AnyDesk

Bron: AnyDesk

Reacties (2)

Ongemodereerd
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0maartenbe99
4 april 2019 19:21
Zijn hier voordelen aan als je het vergelijkt met de gratis versie van Teamviewer?
Reageer
0ice angel
4 april 2019 20:00
Zoals ik nu zie niet, Gebruik ook team viewer voor meerdere windows machines waar ik meerdere systemen kan beheren kan bij anydesk pas als je abbo afsluit.
Reageer


