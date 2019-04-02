Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 67.0 bèta 1

De Mozilla Foundation heeft een bèta van Thunderbird versie 67.0 uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. In versie 67.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed
  • ADD-ON SUPPORT: Restartless add-ons continue to work if their authors have made the necessary minor adjustments. Non-restartless legacy add-ons using XUL overlays are only supported if add-on authors have adapted them. Apart from Lightning/Calendar there are a few that have been adapted, like "ThunderHTMLedit", "Compact Header", "Signature Switch" and "Send Later".
  • DICTIONARY SUPPORT: Only WebExtension dictionaries are supported now. Both addons.mozilla.org and addons.thunderbird.net now provide WebExtension dictionaries.
  • Improvements when entering, selecting and removing recipients in the Write window
Known Issues
  • Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC
  • Spellcheck marks disappeared erroneously for words with an apostrophe (working in Thunderbird ESR)
  • Calendar: A localized version of Provider for Google Calendar not available at addons.thunderbird.net or the Mozilla FTP server. A US-English version can be downloaded here.
  • Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com

Versienummer 67.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/thunderbird/releases/67.0b1/
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Mozilla

