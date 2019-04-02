De Mozilla Foundation heeft een bèta van Thunderbird versie 67.0 uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. In versie 67.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed ADD-ON SUPPORT: Restartless add-ons continue to work if their authors have made the necessary minor adjustments. Non-restartless legacy add-ons using XUL overlays are only supported if add-on authors have adapted them. Apart from Lightning/Calendar there are a few that have been adapted, like "ThunderHTMLedit", "Compact Header", "Signature Switch" and "Send Later".

DICTIONARY SUPPORT: Only WebExtension dictionaries are supported now. Both addons.mozilla.org and addons.thunderbird.net now provide WebExtension dictionaries.

Improvements when entering, selecting and removing recipients in the Write window Known Issues Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC

Spellcheck marks disappeared erroneously for words with an apostrophe (working in Thunderbird ESR)

Calendar: A localized version of Provider for Google Calendar not available at addons.thunderbird.net or the Mozilla FTP server. A US-English version can be downloaded here.

Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com