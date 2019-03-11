Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: BleemSync 1.0.1

Verschillende fabrikanten hebben in de afgelopen jaren mini's uitgebracht van hun spelconsoles. Sony heeft dat in 2018 gedaan met de PlayStation Classic, een compacte versie van de eerste PlayStation met twintig games voorgeïnstalleerd. Natuurlijk zit de hackingscene niet stil, en om zelf de lijst met games samen te stellen, kun je gebruikmaken van BleemSync. Daarnaast kan het andere consoles emuleren door RetroArch aan te bieden als een bootoptie, heeft het ondersteuning voor ntfs en exfat, en zijn de prestaties over het algemeen stabieler. De ontwikkelaars hebben al weer even geleden versie 1.0.1 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

BleemSync v1.0.1 Release Notes

Payload Changes
  • Fixed broken RA font on copy over from console
  • Migrate now migrates over cores and BIOS files correctly
  • Added credits and license information
  • Added uppercase support for alternative format games
  • Fixed network RetroArch buildbot issues.
  • Fixed Japan console RA stock game list in RA GUI
  • Fixed Japanese stock eMMC games to prevent crashing when loading BleemSycnc 1.0
  • Optimised on console SQLite3 code
  • Fixed the chance of RetroArch overwriting good configs with bad ones.
  • Fixed old RetroArch folder not moving to remove after migration
  • If no RetroArch core options config exists then create. (Stops overwriting existing global core configs)
  • Changed config logic so if no configs used for BS or RA then create them on load with defaults
  • ADDED UPDATE_CONFIG, UPDATE_RA_CONFIG and UPDATE_BOOT to supported flags (use to force update cfg with defaults)
  • Added xpad driver support. Loads more controller support added, including Xbox 1, Xbox 360 and steam controller support. Mostly complete list available here: list
  • Added SDL mapping support for the boot menu, (List of mapped controllers)
  • Added physical console button support for the boot menu (`reset` toggles options. `open` selects that option)
  • Changed memory configuration to prevent crashes from occurring when memory limit is nearing. We now over commit memory so a lot of issues should now be prevented.
  • Created extra fast swap ram totaling to 512mb more memory split across 4 cores into 128mb banks to increase compatibility, stability and slight performance (in some small cases)
  • Added new BleemSync build of RetroArch 1.7.6
  • UPX’d RetroArch 1.7.6
  • Optimised monochrome XMB theme assets for Ozone
  • Compressed all RetroArch bundled assets
  • Added brand new Ozone theme as default (doesn’t override existing setups)
  • Added compressed Ozone theme assets
  • Prepped some code for OverClocking and network support within RA
  • Optimised GDB and SQLite3
  • Improved initial RetroArch directory structure
  • Optimised RetroArch as a whole down from 18.2mb to 8.23mb (~50% reduction)
  • Optimised whole payload and reduced size
UI Changes
  • Fix database entry generation when .cue file extension is not all lowercase.
  • Fixed issue where .cue files were being created for .pbp files. No longer necessary with intercept updates.
  • Fixed issue with .cue files with capital filenames being added to the system improperly
  • Added full rebuild of PSC’s regional.db button to BleemSync UI
Versienummer 1.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ModMyClassic
Download https://github.com/pathartl/BleemSync/releases/tag/1.0.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

11-03-2019 • 09:19

Bron: ModMyClassic

Overige software Sony PlayStation

-Moderatie-faq

