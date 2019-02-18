Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 15.9.7

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.7 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Issues Fixed in 15.9.7

These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.7:
  • Crashes when expanding variables!.
  • /DEBUG:FASTLINK + C7 + PCH crashes debugger.
  • Native C++ application crashes because of stack corruption with VS 2017 15.9.2.
  • Incorrect Release Mode code.
  • Xamarin Unobserved Task Exception WebRequest.
  • Link /SOURCELINK option seems to do nothing. This fixes Source Link for Managed C++ Debugging.
  • Fixed an issue with corruption of AVX/MPX/AVX512 registers while Debugging.
  • Update of Microsoft.VCLibs.140.00.UWPDestkop framework packages for C++ UWP DesktopBridge applications adding support for ARM64.
  • Corrected incorrect version of VCToolsRedistVersion in Microsoft.VCToolsVersion.default.props.
  • Corrected unsigned embedded dll for VC Redist installers.
  • SSDT/Web Tools: We fixed an issue where SQL LocalDB was not installed on Polish, Turkish, and Czech locales.
  • SSDT: We fixed an issue affecting SQL Server Analysis Services (Method not found exception when clicking on UI).
  • SSDT: We fixed an accessibility issue which was causing the contents of a table not to be visible in the result window when using High-Contrast mode.
Security Advisory Notices
Versienummer 15.9.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 18-02-2019 17:03
0 • submitter: Elzooi

18-02-2019 • 17:03

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Professional

vanaf € 581,76

Alles over dit product

System en netwerk utilities Development tools Microsoft

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True