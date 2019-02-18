Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.7 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Issues Fixed in 15.9.7



These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.7: Crashes when expanding variables!.

/DEBUG:FASTLINK + C7 + PCH crashes debugger.

Native C++ application crashes because of stack corruption with VS 2017 15.9.2.

Incorrect Release Mode code.

Xamarin Unobserved Task Exception WebRequest.

Link /SOURCELINK option seems to do nothing. This fixes Source Link for Managed C++ Debugging.

Fixed an issue with corruption of AVX/MPX/AVX512 registers while Debugging.

Update of Microsoft.VCLibs.140.00.UWPDestkop framework packages for C++ UWP DesktopBridge applications adding support for ARM64.

Corrected incorrect version of VCToolsRedistVersion in Microsoft.VCToolsVersion.default.props.

Corrected unsigned embedded dll for VC Redist installers.

SSDT/Web Tools: We fixed an issue where SQL LocalDB was not installed on Polish, Turkish, and Czech locales.

SSDT: We fixed an issue affecting SQL Server Analysis Services (Method not found exception when clicking on UI).

SSDT: We fixed an accessibility issue which was causing the contents of a table not to be visible in the result window when using High-Contrast mode. Security Advisory Notices WorkflowDesigner XOML deserialization allows code execution.

.NET Framework and Visual Studio Spoofing Vulnerability.