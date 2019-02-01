Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Netgear Nighthawk X4S 1.0.2.62

Netgear logo (90 pix)Netgear heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe firmware voor zijn Nighthawk X4S Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7800 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van maar liefst 2600 Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernet poorten aanwezig, waarvan er een aan de wan-kant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt, en zijn er twee usb 2.0-, twee usb 3.0- en een esata-aansluiting aanwezig. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.2.62 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Version 1.0.2.62

New Features and Enhancements:
  • Modifies the router web interface to support DDNS GDPR v3.
  • Includes a new NETGEAR banner logo.
  • Removes Step 1 from the ReadySHARE Vault page in the router web interface, which asked to install the genie app.
  • The http request will not be redirected when the router detects a WAN/LAN IP conflict in the blank state.
  • Updates dnsmasq to V2.78.
  • Includes a login password enhancement in the router web interface to support a more secure password.
Bug Fixes:
  • Improve the stability of the wireless 5G interface
  • Fixes the issue where the speed test in the QoS page always displays a zero number.
  • Fixes the issue where if the MTU value is set to 1492 in PPPoE mode, some IPv6 web site can’t be accessed.
  • Fixes some minor bugs.
Version 1.0.2.60

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes an issue where the name of the attached device disappears if the firmware is updated to V1.0.2.60.
  • Fixes security issues
  • Fixes minor bugs
Versienummer 1.0.2.62
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000060527/R7800-Firmware-Version-1-0-2-62
Licentietype Freeware
