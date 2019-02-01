Netgear heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe firmware voor zijn Nighthawk X4S Router uitgebracht. Deze router, ook wel als R7800 aangeduid, kan zowel op de 2,4GHz- als op de 5GHz-band data verzenden en ontvangen, en heeft een theoretische doorvoer van maar liefst 2600 Mbit/s. Daarnaast zijn er vijf gigabit-ethernet poorten aanwezig, waarvan er een aan de wan-kant zit en de andere vier intern kunnen worden gebruikt, en zijn er twee usb 2.0-, twee usb 3.0- en een esata-aansluiting aanwezig. Het versienummer van deze firmware-uitgave is vastgezet op 1.0.2.62 en de veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:
Version 1.0.2.62
New Features and Enhancements:
Bug Fixes:
- Modifies the router web interface to support DDNS GDPR v3.
- Includes a new NETGEAR banner logo.
- Removes Step 1 from the ReadySHARE Vault page in the router web interface, which asked to install the genie app.
- The http request will not be redirected when the router detects a WAN/LAN IP conflict in the blank state.
- Updates dnsmasq to V2.78.
- Includes a login password enhancement in the router web interface to support a more secure password.
Version 1.0.2.60
- Improve the stability of the wireless 5G interface
- Fixes the issue where the speed test in the QoS page always displays a zero number.
- Fixes the issue where if the MTU value is set to 1492 in PPPoE mode, some IPv6 web site can’t be accessed.
- Fixes some minor bugs.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes an issue where the name of the attached device disappears if the firmware is updated to V1.0.2.60.
- Fixes security issues
- Fixes minor bugs