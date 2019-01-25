AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Verder biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.1.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Resident Evil 2
- Tropico 6
- Anthem Early Access
- Up to 7% faster performance in Anthem using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.2 on the Radeon RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.1 at 1920x1080 (1080p).RS-284
Known Issues
- Some displays may experience a black screen on reboot until the display is power cycled.
- A toast message may intermittently popup incorrectly suggesting that a new driver upgrade is available.
- Rocket League may experience flickering or erratic refresh rates when Radeon FreeSync is enabled.
- Custom installations of Radeon Software may sometimes fail to install Radeon Settings.
- Radeon Settings may experience an application crash when Upgrade Advisor is refreshed by the user multiple times.
- Users may not be able to upgrade to an optional driver if the latest recommended driver was installed by AMD Link.
- Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
- Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
- Game Advisor may fail to load compatibility information for games when the gaming library is very large.
- Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.
- Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
- Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
- Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently experience captured recordings or Instant Replays with inverted colors.
- HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.