Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Verder biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.1.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Tropico 6
  • Anthem Early Access
    • Up to 7% faster performance in Anthem using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.2 on the Radeon RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.1 at 1920x1080 (1080p).RS-284
Fixed Issues
  • Some displays may experience a black screen on reboot until the display is power cycled.
  • A toast message may intermittently popup incorrectly suggesting that a new driver upgrade is available.
  • Rocket League may experience flickering or erratic refresh rates when Radeon FreeSync is enabled.
  • Custom installations of Radeon Software may sometimes fail to install Radeon Settings.
  • Radeon Settings may experience an application crash when Upgrade Advisor is refreshed by the user multiple times.
  • Users may not be able to upgrade to an optional driver if the latest recommended driver was installed by AMD Link.
Known Issues
  • Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.
  • Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
  • Game Advisor may fail to load compatibility information for games when the gaming library is very large.
  • Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.
  • Pixel Format settings may not retain after system restart.
  • Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.
  • Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently experience captured recordings or Instant Replays with inverted colors.
  • HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.

Versienummer 19.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-1-2
Bestandsgrootte 327,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

25-01-2019 14:10
submitter: Elzooi

25-01-2019 • 14:10

7 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (7)

+1meller14
25 januari 2019 14:16
"Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived."

Ik dacht dat zoiets alleen aan een spel zelf zou liggen. Als in een "bug"
+1cool1971
@meller1425 januari 2019 14:52
Bij 1.1 stond het ook al. Blijft lastig die blauwe en groene vlekken.
+1LoneWolf_NLD
@meller1425 januari 2019 15:20
Ik dacht precies hetzelfde..
Nvidia gebruikers ervaren dit dus niet?
Simpele oplossing ingame is esc en dan squads en dan terug naar het spel en weg is vlek.
+1Tim2010
25 januari 2019 14:19
Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Hoe moet ik dit zien? Elke keer als je PC opstart is er soms een kans dat je custom undervolt wordt "vergeten"?
+1Phyxion
@Tim201025 januari 2019 14:48
Soms worden ze niet toegepast (niet vergeten).
+1roland kroes
25 januari 2019 15:08
Elke keer weer twijfel ik om de drivers te upgraden. Er is altijd wat.

Die silhouetten na een revive had ik al voor de vorige driver update. Niemand anders had ze, van de jongens waar ik mee samen speel, ik wel......

Laatst speel ik BFV 4 dagen zonder issues. Dan crashed het spel elke ronde wel een keer. De keer daarop, speel ik weer uren zonder problemen.

En elke keer mij maar inhouden om niet van alles te gaan sleutelen en veranderen aan de pc. Snap het soms niet 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door roland kroes op 25 januari 2019 15:10]

+1willemd
25 januari 2019 15:15
Sinds de Adrenalin 2019-drivers krijg ik een zwart scherm op mijn LG-oled. Ik heb een 2400g-apu. De tv schakelt in Dolby Vision-modus als ik 23p of 24p met 10-bits kleur kies. De laatste pre-2019-versie deed het wel goed. Frustrerend. Eens testen of het met deze nieuwe versie beter gaat.
