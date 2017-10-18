Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.17.2 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.17.2 - September Recovery #2 2017
Version 1.17.1 - September Recovery 2017
- windows-mutex is missing from our windows builds
- VSCode window not given focus when invoking with -r from command line
- Adding "base" to files.exclude breaks VS Code
- terminal not painting until resize
- Attempting to use window.onDidChangeWindowState causes proposed api error
- Differences in Terminal and Editor font rendering on Windows
Version 1.17.0 - September 2017
- Letter shapes are distorted in integrated terminal (canvas renderer)
- Git: sometimes diff stays empty when clicked
- Default Fedora font has rendering issues
- Force DejaVu Sans Mono font in terminal on Fedora
- Comment hotkeys throws the cursor before the comment
- We should be more careful with the git init suggestion
- VSCode 1.17 upgrade: "The package is of bad quality"
- File copy in UNC folders doesn't work anymore
- 1.17.0 Integrated Terminal Chinese Problem
- Unicode symbols inside integrated terminal
- Inconsistent link activation in integrated terminal output bug candidate integrated-terminal verified
Welcome to the September 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
You can also check out this 1.17 release highlights video from Cloud Developer Advocate Brian Clark.
- macOS Touch Bar support - Touch Bar actions for navigation and debugging.
- Source code folding improvements - Collapse region markers and off-side language blocks.
- Integrated Terminal performance - Terminal rendering is up to 45 times faster.
- Automatic import suggestions - See module and path import suggestions while coding.
- Debugging shows source location - Easily navigate from the Debug Console to source code.
- Better colorization of regex and format strings - Helps with parsing and identifying errors.
- Improved multiple SCM support - New UI to view changes in multiple source control repositories.
- New online documentation - Java language, 'Tips and Tricks', and Debugging Recipes topics.
- Preview: Multi-root workspaces - No reload on workspace updates, combined view of available tasks.
- Multi-root guide for extension authors - To help extenders be ready for multi-root workspaces.
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
- Workbench - Better macOS native tabs support, new editor label formats.
- Editor - Snippet transforms, more Emmet preferences, optimized history navigation.
- Languages - TypeScript 2.5.3, Extract Method triggers rename, language support in Markdown code blocks.
- Extension Authoring - macOS Touch Bar support, styled completions and signature help text.