×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.17.2

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Loller1, bron: Microsoft

18-10-2017 • 11:52

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Loller1

Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.17.2 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.17.2 - September Recovery #2 2017
  • windows-mutex is missing from our windows builds
  • VSCode window not given focus when invoking with -r from command line
  • Adding "base" to files.exclude breaks VS Code
  • terminal not painting until resize
  • Attempting to use window.onDidChangeWindowState causes proposed api error
  • Differences in Terminal and Editor font rendering on Windows
Version 1.17.1 - September Recovery 2017
  • Letter shapes are distorted in integrated terminal (canvas renderer)
  • Git: sometimes diff stays empty when clicked
  • Default Fedora font has rendering issues
  • Force DejaVu Sans Mono font in terminal on Fedora
  • Comment hotkeys throws the cursor before the comment
  • We should be more careful with the git init suggestion
  • VSCode 1.17 upgrade: "The package is of bad quality"
  • File copy in UNC folders doesn't work anymore
  • 1.17.0 Integrated Terminal Chinese Problem
  • Unicode symbols inside integrated terminal
  • Inconsistent link activation in integrated terminal output bug candidate integrated-terminal verified
Version 1.17.0 - September 2017

Welcome to the September 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: You can also check out this 1.17 release highlights video from Cloud Developer Advocate Brian Clark.

The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
  • Workbench - Better macOS native tabs support, new editor label formats.
  • Editor - Snippet transforms, more Emmet preferences, optimized history navigation.
  • Languages - TypeScript 2.5.3, Extract Method triggers rename, language support in Markdown code blocks.
  • Extension Authoring - macOS Touch Bar support, styled completions and signature help text.
Versienummer 1.17.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code nog geen prijs
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*