Software-update: XnViewMP 0.87

Door , 0 reacties, bron: XnSoft

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 0.87 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

Versienummer 0.87
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XnSoft
Download http://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?f=82&t=36225
Bestandsgrootte 37,90MB
Licentietype Freeware

