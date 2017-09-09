Versie 0.87 van XnViewMP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnViewMP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 1296: Imgur service
- 1165: Guetzli JPEG from Google - more info.
- 1291: Import&sort: new subfolder template
- 1287: Zealous Crop - more info.
- 1286: Film simulation (clut from InstaCam)
- 1279: Batch Convert - Start index for #
- 1275: Setting for highlight selection - more info.
- 1249: Comment field (embbeded or description) - more info.
- 0845: Delete files or categories in browser - more info.
- 1235: Comment encoding - more info.
- 1299: Contact sheet unwanted spacing - more info.
- 1298: Batch rename and GPS special chars - more info.
- 1297: Thumbnail orientation after 'Edit IPTC' - more info.
- 1295: Resize dialog - Maximum size value in mm - more info.
- 1294: TIFF with 4 BitsPerSample - more info.
- 1293: Message when ghostscript is not found
- 1292: Random msg: "This picture will be converted..." - more info.
- 1290: Rename on Folder tree bad focus - more info.
- 1289: Drag&Drop file in thumbnail view (empty space) should make a copy
- 1288: Copy-Paste Auto-naming Discrepancy - more info.
- 1285: Annotation in contact sheet
- 1284: Batch convert: Save and delete original - more info.
- 1283: 'Fixed ratio' should be set with image ratio - more info.
- 1282: Sort in view mode not always correct - more info.
- 1281: Favorites pane sometimes empty - more info.
- 1280: PSD thumbnail support - more info.
- 1278: Crash after file(s) are deleted or moved - more info.
- 1277: Batch Convert: Save 'Delete' question choice
- 1276: "Update catalog from files" remove categories - more info.
- 1274: Copy instead of move in the same share - more info.
- 1273: Import category list - more info.
- 1272: Custom order doesn't reset header indicator - more info.
- 1271: Sidecar: Export Rating/label doesn't export categories - Export categories doesn't export rating/label
- 1270: Update catalog needs 'Import subject' setting - more info.
- 1269: Renaming video file in use - more info.
- 1268: XnView MP can rename files to too long names - more info.
- 1267: Tabbing impossible in dialogs with multi-line fields - more info.
- 1266: Compare - shortcut & selection - more info.
- 1265: Create "joining images" based on DNG ignoring the embedded preview - more info.
- 1232: Fullscreen: "Quit" closes program - more info.
- 1263: Batch convert - Canvas resize interface - more info.
- 1264: GPS tag missing - more info.
- 1262: "Maximum of view tabs" option is ignored sometimes - more info.
- 1261: "View » Reset X/Y" does not work - more info.
- 1260: Category assignment - more info.
- 1259: Crash when pressing <Ctrl> + </> in Browser-Mode with folder selected - more info.
- 1258: Moving a folder on itself in Detail View - more info.
- 1257: Theme not checked - more info.
- 1256: Preview and Browser navigation issues with videos - more info.
- 1255: Mac folder numeric sorting - more info.
- 1254: Selection ratio in main menu and crop toolbar out of sync - more info.
- 1253: Slide show: Same image shown multiple times - more info.
- 1252: Drag and drop doesn't work in List view - more info.
- 1251: PSB format - more info.
- 1250: Restoring layout reverts info pane tab - more info.
- 1248: Manual refresh doesn't refresh folder tree - more info.
- 1247: Toolbar item "show files in subfolder" doesn't show stat - more info.
- 1246: Browser: Menu "Edit > Properties" missing - more info.
- 1079: Wrong multi-selection after mouse wheel selection - more info.
- 1245: Bug when selecting files with the keyboard - more info.
- 1244: UI: Slash in path - more info.
- 1243: Resizing problem - more info.
- 1242: Copy Image does not work - more info.
- 1241: Thumbs+Details: Strange behaviour when Renaming - more info.
- 1240: Reset fit when next/previous file - more info.
- 1239: Results of scanning aren't added to the browser - more info.
- 1238: Add Noise filter does not respect the mask - more info.
- 1237: Artefacts when high quality zooming 4-color greyscale - more info.
- 1236: Large image thumbnail problem - Thumbnail of large images are dark
- 1234: Hierarchy not saved in IPTC keywords - more info.
- 1233: Darkened screen when closing context menu - more info.
- 1231: Keyboard shortcuts "fast image scrolling" missing - more info.
- 1230: Details View: Middle Mouse Click Doesn't Open File - more info.
- 1229: When the Favourite is non-existent - more info.
- 1228: Database search progress not indicated - more info.
- 1227: "Shadow" & "Conbright" don't respect selection - more info.
- 1226: Video volume is changed when changing mode - more info.
- 1225: Status bar not updated with 1st file at beginning - more info.
- 1224: Purge 'Most recently used files&dirs' on exit - more info.
- 1223: Focus lost after searching - more info.
- 1222: Symbolic directory link - more info.
- 1221: Volume doesn't always mute when at zero - more info.
- 1220: Tree navigation with keyboard issue - more info.
- 1219: Image "jumps" when selecting requires scrolling - more info.
- 1218: Autoexpand subfolders in folder tree - more info.
- 1217: Disable catalog - more info.
- 1216: Thumbnail for folder's link - more info.
- 1215: .jpg_original files after editing metadata - more info.
- 1214: Multi-selection in browser: Wrong state of menu items - more info.
- 1213: Wrong thumbnail orientation for raw files - more info.
- 1212: Batch renaming, enter key problem - more info.
- 1211: HLS-Temperature don't use selection rectangle - more info.
- 1210: No Drag&Drop to parent folder - more info.
- 1209: Manually set video position ignored - more info.
- 1208: Thumbnails+filenames view: Filename truncated - more info.
- 1207: View mode doesn't detect file removed - more info.
- 1206: Keep Ratio and Preset Sizes Issues - more info.
- 1205: No message box "...will lose all existing metadata" - more info.
- 1204: Change EXIF orientation field when EXIF doesn't exist - more info.
- 1203: Remove file on Linux sometimes doesn't work - more info.
- 1202: Batch convert watermark: when watermark is bigger than image + right position
- 1199: Can't disable 'format color' on Thumbnails+label mode
- 1200: Edit GPS change always the file date - more info.
- 1198: Settings in Registry - more info.
- 1196: TIF > 2GB & multipage - more info.