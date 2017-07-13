Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 17.1.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 17.1.9 released



Hi all,



Quite the list of changes after a few weeks of a turbulent summer. This update addresses Stack Clash, OpenVPN, Bind and cURL security issues. 17.7 is almost here, which means we have skipped over Alpha and Beta phase due to the fact that the base system is staying on FreeBSD 11.0. What you can expect is a Release Candidate within a week and a smooth transition.



Here are the full patch notes: firewall: move gateway switching from system to firewall advanced settings

firewall: keep category selection when changing tabs

firewall: do not skip gateway switch parsing too early (contributed by Stephane Lesimple)

interfaces: show VLAN description during edit

firmware: opnsense-revert can now handle multiple packages at once

firmware: opnsense-patch can now handle permission changes from patches

dnsmasq: use canned –bogus-priv for no_private_reverse

dnsmasq: separate log file, ACL and menu entries

dynamic dns: fix update for IPv6

dynamic dns: remove usage of CURLAUTH_ANY

intrusion detection: suppress “fast mode available” boot warning in PCAP mode

openvpn: plugin framework adaption

unbound: add local-zone typetransparent for PTR zone

unbound: separate log file, ACL and menu entries

wizard: remove HTML from description strings

mvc: group relation to something other than uuid if needed

mvc: rework “item in” for our Volt templates

lang: Czech to 100% translated

plugins: zabbix-agent 1.1

plugins: haproxy 1.16

plugins: acme-client 1.8

plugins: tinc fix for switch mode

plugins: monit 1.3

src: support dhclient supersede statement for option 54

src: add Intel Atom Cherryview SOC HSUART support

src: add the ID for the Huawei ME909S LTE modem

src: HardenedBSD Stack Clash mitigations

ports: sqlite 3.19.3

ports: openvpn 2.4.3

ports: sudo 1.8.20p2

ports: dnsmasq 2.77

ports: openldap 2.4.45

ports: php 7.0.20

ports: suricata 3.2.2

ports: squid 3.5.26

ports: ca_root_nss 3.31

ports: bind 9.11.1-P2

ports: unbound 1.6.3

ports: curl 7.54.1 Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team