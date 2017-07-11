AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor enkele nieuwe videokaarten en moet enkele problemen verhelpen.

Support For Radeon RX 460/470 Series Graphics-based mining cards

Radeon RX 550/560 Series Graphics Fixed Issues Fixed a bug causing crashes on Tekken 7 on Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.

Fixed a bug causing crashes on FFXIV and Little Nightmares on Radeon RX 300 Series graphics products.

Fixed an issue causing crashes with Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.10 Known Issues Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.

A small number of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue. Known Issues for Radeon ReLive The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.