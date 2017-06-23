Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: Intel Server Chipset Driver 10.1.2.86

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Intel Linkedin Google+

Intel heeft nieuwe serverchipsetdrivers uitgebracht voor Windows. Hiermee kan Windows de verschillende componenten van de chipset correct identificeren. Het gaat om moederborden uitgerust met een Intel-series C210-, C220-, C230-, C600-, C610- of C620-chipset voor Xeon E3-, Xeon E5-, Xeon E7-, Xeon P-, Xeon Phi x200- en Atom-processors. De lijst met veranderingen sinds de vorige vermelding in onze downloads ziet er als volgt uit:

Features Added in Build 10.1.2.86
  • Windows 10 Redstone 2 is certified
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.85
  • Server 2016 is certified
  • SMBus driver overwrite issue is fixed
  • QAT device ID 37C8 is supported
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.84
  • Installer: Server Core installation fix
  • NULL_HECI fully integrated to Chipset INF
  • Intel(R) 100 Series/C230 Series (SPT-H) Removed USB (OTG) device A130 (Type-C issue fix)
  • All Chipset INF versions are set back to 1970 (to avoid unforeseen issues such as recently found SMBus issue)
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.80
  • Purely - Removed support for USB3 controller
  • Fixed issue with 2016 certification. Previous build was failing 2016 Signed driver test
Versienummer 10.1.2.86
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/26859/Intel-Server-Chipset-Driver-for-Windows-?product=1201
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Intel Chipset Device Software geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*