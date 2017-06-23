Intel heeft nieuwe serverchipsetdrivers uitgebracht voor Windows. Hiermee kan Windows de verschillende componenten van de chipset correct identificeren. Het gaat om moederborden uitgerust met een Intel-series C210-, C220-, C230-, C600-, C610- of C620-chipset voor Xeon E3-, Xeon E5-, Xeon E7-, Xeon P-, Xeon Phi x200- en Atom-processors. De lijst met veranderingen sinds de vorige vermelding in onze downloads ziet er als volgt uit:
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.86
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.85
- Windows 10 Redstone 2 is certified
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.84
- Server 2016 is certified
- SMBus driver overwrite issue is fixed
- QAT device ID 37C8 is supported
Features Added in Build 10.1.2.80
- Installer: Server Core installation fix
- NULL_HECI fully integrated to Chipset INF
- Intel(R) 100 Series/C230 Series (SPT-H) Removed USB (OTG) device A130 (Type-C issue fix)
- All Chipset INF versions are set back to 1970 (to avoid unforeseen issues such as recently found SMBus issue)
- Purely - Removed support for USB3 controller
- Fixed issue with 2016 certification. Previous build was failing 2016 Signed driver test