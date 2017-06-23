Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Intel Server Board S7200AP R01.02.0072

2017-06-23, bron: Intel

Intel heeft een nieuw bios met nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de moederborden uit de Server Board S7200AP-lijn. Deze moederborden bieden allemaal plek aan één Intel Xeon Phi-processor uit de 7200-serie. De versienummers zijn vastgesteld op R01.02.0072 voor de BIOS-, 03.01.03.022.0 voor de ME- en 01.02.10645 voor de BMC-firmware. De veranderingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

System BIOS - R01.02.0072
  • Resolved the Intel(R) Xeon Phi (TM) Processor 7200 Series DDR Memory controller and MCDRAM memory controller issue reported in the Xeon Phi (TM) technical issues update in April.
  • [1209729113] Fixed Get "get_platform_config: Config bitmap corrupted/uninitialized messages" in dmesg for both hfi1 ports with integrated fabric.
  • Add the stitch support for AdamPass
  • Update KNL Ref. Code revision to v01.57.01.00
  • Update ME firmware version to SPS_PHI_03.01.03.022.0
  • Add B0 CPU signed external ucode patch 0x0000_01ac.
  • Update KNL-F Host Fabric Interface UEFI Driver to reversion v1.3.4.0.0
BMC Firmware - 01.02.10645
  • HSD-ES 1209275673 - Critical Power Supply current events in the System Event Log.
  • HSD-ES 1209235578 - The information in EWS can't display as Chinese.
  • HSD-ES 1209428039 - After stress test,there is BMC HW watchdog timer triggered related SEL on SUT.
  • HSD-ES 1209780472 - [clone] Grantley FW Java certificate expired.
  • HSD-ES 1402565768 - Fix EWS issue that webpage left navigator lane disappeared via clicking "refresh" on popup menu.
  • HSD-ES 1504410796 - Fix issue of KVM jar signing certificate expiration.
  • HSD-ES 2103615195 - An error pop-up when selecting EWS option "SDR Configuration" or "Security Settings" with a user privilege account.
  • HSD-ES 2103615199 - fail to return correct value for PHI card IPMI command.
  • HSD-ES 2103615658 - [Grantley][BMC][EWS] The "Save" button will be inactive after cancel the modification of Mouse Mode Setting in EWS.
  • HSD-ES 2103615661 - [Grantley][BMC][EWS] The modification of "Security Settings" and "SDR Configuration" can't be saved in EWS.
  • HSD-ES 2103615662 - [Grantley][BMC][EWS] The "SDR Configuration" page in EWS can't show any information about SUT.
  • HSD-ES 2103614934 - Fix KVM issue that start menu will popup on SUT ocassionally when check "hold on" of Right/Left Windows key in rKVM.
  • HSD-ES 2103615573 - Fix content in EWS help info according to test case requirement.
  • HSD-ES 2103615821 - [Grantley][BMC][EWS] Some EWS help texts (which should not be viewed by user account) will be displayed with user privilege.
  • HSD-ES 2103615826 - [Grantley][BMC][EWS]The "Node Manager" help texts in EWS.
  • OpenSSL is updated from 1.0.2.j to 1.0.2.k.
  • OpenSsh is updated from 7.3 to 7.4.
  • HSD-ES 2103615807 - Fix Smash issue when running smash command.
FRUSDR - 1.25
  • frusdr.efi and ipmi.efi are updated to v14.0 Build 9.
  • Domain 6 fan failure value which should have been updated in FRUSDR 122 (based on FSC spreadsheet 0.83) but was missed.
  • Temperature threshold updates for the following sensors: Inlet Temp, BMC Temp, P1 VR Temp, Mem VR Temp, HSBP Temp, HSBP PSOC Temp, SSB Temp, Exit Air Temp, Riser1 Temp, Riser2 Temp.

*