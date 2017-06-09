AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer extra verbeteringen voor de spellen DiRT 4 en Prey, en moet verder enkele problemen verhelpen.
DiRT 4
Prey
- Multi GPU profile
- Up to 30% performance improvement when using 8xMSAA measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2
Fixed Issues
- Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.2
Known Issues
- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.
- Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI with QHD high refresh rate displays.
- AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.
- Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey when running in Multi GPU system configurations.
- Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.
- Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.
- Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.
- The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.
- Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.
- Adobe Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.
- A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
- Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.