Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 2 juni 2017 11:20, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Calibre

Versie 3.0 van Calibre is al lange tijd in ontwikkeling en nu is de eerste publieke bètarelease uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie.