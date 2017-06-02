Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Calibre

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0 van Calibre is al lange tijd in ontwikkeling en nu is de eerste publieke bètarelease uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie.

All new Content server.
  • You can now read books directly in a web browser, even when there is no internet connection. This means you no longer need to use an app on your phone/tablet to read books. Instead you can directly connect to the calibre server and read books in the browser itself. The books are stored in offline storage so you can read even when the network is not available.
  • The server can show multiple calibre libraries
  • The server supports multiple user accounts. And you can control which libraries each user can access.
  • The server can now make changes to your calibre libraries (adding books, editing metadta, etc.). Currently this feature can only be accessed using the calibredb command line tool. A web user interface for it will be added in the future.
  • The server is very new and will have many missing features. These will be added over the course of normal calibre development after calibre 3. Feel free to request new features as part of your beta feedback. A list of features I intend to add in the future can be found here.
High DPI (Retina) monitor support
  • This is automatic if you have a High DPI monitor, calibre's interface should get scaled appropriately. You can turn it off via Preferences->Look & Feel->Adjust for high resolution screens

Calibre 2.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.99.10 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://download.calibre-ebook.com/betas/
Bestandsgrootte 58,74MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (4)

2 juni 2017 11:35
You can now read books directly in a web browser
Zijn er mensen die dat gebruiken? Even een epub naar m'n telefoon copieren vind ik veel en veel makkelijker. En op een moderne geheugenkaart passen er zoveel dat ik die in mijn leven nooit allemaal gelezen krijg.
2 juni 2017 11:39
Zou ook echt tof zijn als het als universal app zou uitkomen voor de windows store,
De nieuwe GUI scaling was wel echt nodig en is een echte meerwaarde (voor mij dan toch)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ryaka op 2 juni 2017 11:40]

2 juni 2017 11:48
Calibre werkt perfect om boeken die niet via Amazon besteld zijn wel op een Kindle te krijgen. Ik lees veel in het Engels (alleen al beroepsmatig), dus zou niet snel voor een NL e-reader gaan. Ik ben dus wel een groot fan van e-ink, kijk het liefst zo min mogelijk naar het type beeldscherm waar ik nu achter zit.
@Nevel2 juni 2017 12:12
Je kan met een eenvoudige tweak/hack de boeken van amazon ook managen hoor ;-)
https://apprenticealf.wordpress.com/
Is ook handig om je legaal aangekochte boeken van Amazon op een niet kindle reader te lezen.
Is natuurlijk grijs gebied, omdat ik de boeken wel heb aangekocht, maar ze liever op m'n tolino lees ;-)
werkt nog niet zo goed met het nieuwe KFX formaat, maar daar is een workaround voor:
https://www.mobileread.com/forums/showthread.php?t=283371

werkt perfect ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ryaka op 2 juni 2017 12:15]

