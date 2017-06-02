Versie 3.0 van Calibre is al lange tijd in ontwikkeling en nu is de eerste publieke bètarelease uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie.
All new Content server.
High DPI (Retina) monitor support
- You can now read books directly in a web browser, even when there is no internet connection. This means you no longer need to use an app on your phone/tablet to read books. Instead you can directly connect to the calibre server and read books in the browser itself. The books are stored in offline storage so you can read even when the network is not available.
- The server can show multiple calibre libraries
- The server supports multiple user accounts. And you can control which libraries each user can access.
- The server can now make changes to your calibre libraries (adding books, editing metadta, etc.). Currently this feature can only be accessed using the calibredb command line tool. A web user interface for it will be added in the future.
- The server is very new and will have many missing features. These will be added over the course of normal calibre development after calibre 3. Feel free to request new features as part of your beta feedback. A list of features I intend to add in the future can be found here.
- This is automatic if you have a High DPI monitor, calibre's interface should get scaled appropriately. You can turn it off via Preferences->Look & Feel->Adjust for high resolution screens