Versie 2.84 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Kindle driver: Also delete book thumbnails from the system directory when deleting books.
- Conversion: Use the same regular expression engine as is used by the Edit Book tool. The new engine has much better support for Unicode characters/character classes.
- Edit Book: Add keyboard shortcuts to jump to opening and closing tags (Ctrl+{ and Ctrl+})
- Add API to pre-process image data in recipes easily
- fetch-ebook-metadata: add option to use only a single metadata plugin
New news sources
- E-book viewer: Fix a regression in the previous release that broke printing from inside the viewer.
- DOCX Output: When the input document contains paragraphs inside a block with a background color preserve the background color in the resulting paragraphs in the DOCX document. Closes tickets: 1683188
- DOCX Output: Fix links to empty inline tags not working. Closes tickets: 1683188
- DOCX Input: Fix links that point to anchors placed in empty paragraphs not working. Closes tickets: 1683017
- PDF Output: Do not crash when unable to find page for link destination, instead use previous page. Closes tickets: 1687914
- Edit Book: Fix sorting by language in Report->Words not working
- Edit Book: Fix drag and drop of multiple items in the File Browser causing item order to be reversed.
- Get Books: Update Baen store plugin for website changes
- Linux: When adding books from directories ignore files that have undecodable names. Closes tickets: 1685819
- AZW3: Preserve the primary-writing-mode EXTH header field when round-tripping AZW3 files. Should fix editing/conversion of RTL AZW3 files causing page turning to become left-to-right on the Kindle
- AZW3 Output: Set the primary-writing-mode EXTH header when the input document has page-progression-direction set to RTL as this is apparently required on newer Kindle firmware for right-to-left page turning
- Fix a misbehaving wireless device connection can cause calibre to hang when opening the Connect/Share menu. Closes tickets: 1676522
Improved news sources
- First Things by John Hutson
- Private Eye
- Die Zeit
- NYTimes Tech Beat