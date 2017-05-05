Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Calibre

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 2.84 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features
  • Kindle driver: Also delete book thumbnails from the system directory when deleting books.
  • Conversion: Use the same regular expression engine as is used by the Edit Book tool. The new engine has much better support for Unicode characters/character classes.
  • Edit Book: Add keyboard shortcuts to jump to opening and closing tags (Ctrl+{ and Ctrl+})
  • Add API to pre-process image data in recipes easily
  • fetch-ebook-metadata: add option to use only a single metadata plugin
Bug Fixes
  • E-book viewer: Fix a regression in the previous release that broke printing from inside the viewer.
  • DOCX Output: When the input document contains paragraphs inside a block with a background color preserve the background color in the resulting paragraphs in the DOCX document. Closes tickets: 1683188
  • DOCX Output: Fix links to empty inline tags not working. Closes tickets: 1683188
  • DOCX Input: Fix links that point to anchors placed in empty paragraphs not working. Closes tickets: 1683017
  • PDF Output: Do not crash when unable to find page for link destination, instead use previous page. Closes tickets: 1687914
  • Edit Book: Fix sorting by language in Report->Words not working
  • Edit Book: Fix drag and drop of multiple items in the File Browser causing item order to be reversed.
  • Get Books: Update Baen store plugin for website changes
  • Linux: When adding books from directories ignore files that have undecodable names. Closes tickets: 1685819
  • AZW3: Preserve the primary-writing-mode EXTH header field when round-tripping AZW3 files. Should fix editing/conversion of RTL AZW3 files causing page turning to become left-to-right on the Kindle
  • AZW3 Output: Set the primary-writing-mode EXTH header when the input document has page-progression-direction set to RTL as this is apparently required on newer Kindle firmware for right-to-left page turning
  • Fix a misbehaving wireless device connection can cause calibre to hang when opening the Connect/Share menu. Closes tickets: 1676522
New news sources
  • First Things by John Hutson
Improved news sources
  • Private Eye
  • Die Zeit
  • NYTimes Tech Beat

Calibre 2.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.84
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download http://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgroottes 59,50MB - 77,30MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

Calibre geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*