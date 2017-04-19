Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: AMD, submitter: -Z-

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer volledige ondersteuning toe voor de Creators Update van Windows 10.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 Highlights
  • Support for Windows 10 Creators Update.
  • Support for Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics.
  • Support for Radeon RX 570 Series Graphics.
Known Issues
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
  • The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
  • Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive

Versienummer 17.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/kb-articles/Pages/Radeon-Software-Crimson-ReLive-Edition-17.4.3-Release-Notes.aspx
Bestandsgrootte 514,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
