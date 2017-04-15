Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Calibre, submitter: agravain

Calibre logo (75 pix) Na een wat grotere tussenpoos dan gebruikelijk, wegens het reizen van hoofdontwikkelaar Kovid Goyal, is versie 2.83 van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features
  • PDF Output: Default to generating PDFs with a page size of letter instead of taking the page size from the output profile.
    This avoids user confusion/bug reports about PDF Output having "too large fonts". There is a new option "Use profile size" to have the conversion use the output profile page size instead.
  • PDF/DOCX Output: Add separate, pdf/docx specific, page margin settings that override the common settings.
    Useful because page margin settings for page oriented formats, such as PDF and DOCX are usually different than those for reflowable formats such as EPUB
  • Table of Contents tool: Add an undo button
  • Metadata jacket: Show custom rating columns using stars
  • Metadata jacket: Change formatting of series to match that used by the book details panel. Also allow access to the raw series name and number when customizing the jacket template.
  • calibredb check_library: Vacuum database when running the check
  • Check Book: Add a check for empty identifier elements
Bug Fixes
  • Edit book/Book polishing: When adding a cover to an EPUB 3.0 file set the svg property if a SVG cover wrapper is used.
  • Refresh the book list when a User Category is added/edited. Closes ticket: 1675535
  • EPUB metadata: Fix deleting ISBN from EPUB file could result in an EPUB file without a package identifier if the ISBN was used as the package identifier. Closes ticket: 1677383
  • Amazon metadata download: Fix title and author names being bold in the downloaded comments when using bing to get amazon metadata. Closes ticket: 1674088
  • PDF Output: Fix a regression that broke PDF Output for documents containing mathematics. Closes ticket: 1673983
  • E-book viewer: Fix a regression that broke the "Clear recently read books" action in the viewer.
New news sources
  • Jacobin magazine by Darko Miletic
Improved news sources
  • Go Comics
  • Die Zeit (subscription)
  • Pagina12
  • New York Magazine

Calibre 2.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.83
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download http://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 65,13MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Update-historie

