Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 15 april 2017 12:36, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Calibre, submitter: agravain

Na een wat grotere tussenpoos dan gebruikelijk, wegens het reizen van hoofdontwikkelaar Kovid Goyal, is versie 2.83 van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: