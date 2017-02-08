Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Avast Software, submitter: CriticalHit_NL

Avast Antivirus 2017 logo (75 pix) Avast Software versie 2017 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma Avast uitgebracht. Dit programma is beschikbaar in de gratis Free Antivirus-, en de betaalde Pro Antivirus- en Internet Security-uitvoeringen. Daarnaast is er Premier, dat extra beheerfuncties heeft, zoals de mogelijkheid om een pc op afstand over te nemen en eventueel de harde schijf te wissen. In versie 2017 heeft het programma onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen, moet het beter zogenaamde ransomware herkennen en is er niet langer een email-registratie verplicht om de gratis versie te kunnen gebruiken.

What's new:
  • Improved user interface - simplified navigation, new brand colors, notification center
  • Behavior Shield - better protects you against ransomware by monitoring running programs for suspicious behavior
  • Game mode - helps reduce distractions and lag times by automatically prioritizing your game’s performance and suspending all unnecessary background notifications and processes while you play
  • Free version no longer requires email registration
  • Performance improvements - faster webpage loading and app launching thanks to optimized hashing algorithms
  • Wi-Fi Inspector - previously called Home Network Security, this feature now detects even more problems and vulnerabilities on both home and public networks
  • Passwords - faster UI and improved browser integration
  • Real Site - our new name for SecureDNS, which prevents DNS hijacking to help you avoid visiting fake websites
  • SafeZone browser - common settings for all modes, faster startup of bank mode, currency converter

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Avast Free Antivirus 2017 - 17.1.2286
*Avast Pro Antivirus 2017 - 17.1.2286
*Avast Internet Security 2017 - 17.1.2286
*Avast Premier 2017 - 17.1.2286
*Avast Free Antivirus 2017 - 17.1.2286 (offline)
*Avast Pro Antivirus 2017 - 17.1.2286 (offline)
*Avast Internet Security 2017 - 17.1.2286 (offline)
*Avast Premier 2017 - 17.1.2286 (offline)

Avast! Antivirus 2017 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 17.1.2286
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Avast Software
Download https://forum.avast.com/index.php?topic=196445.0
Bestandsgrootte 277,68MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Update-historie

Reacties (2)

+2 Fuzzillogic
8 februari 2017 19:26
Uit de EULA voor de gratis varianten:
8. Privacy; Processing of Personal Information

The Software collects certain information, which may include personally identifiable information, from the computer on which it is installed, including:

URLs of any websites you have visited;



AVAST may publish or share such information with third parties that are not part of the AVAST Group but will only ever do so after removing personally identifiable information
Your 'anonymized' web browsing history may not be anonymous.
+1 deviour
8 februari 2017 19:37
Ik neem aan dat het om de plugin gaat dan voor de browser.(?)
