Avast Software versie 2017 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma Avast uitgebracht. Dit programma is beschikbaar in de gratis Free Antivirus-, en de betaalde Pro Antivirus- en Internet Security-uitvoeringen. Daarnaast is er Premier, dat extra beheerfuncties heeft, zoals de mogelijkheid om een pc op afstand over te nemen en eventueel de harde schijf te wissen. In versie 2017 heeft het programma onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen, moet het beter zogenaamde ransomware herkennen en is er niet langer een email-registratie verplicht om de gratis versie te kunnen gebruiken.

What's new: Improved user interface - simplified navigation, new brand colors, notification center

Behavior Shield - better protects you against ransomware by monitoring running programs for suspicious behavior

Game mode - helps reduce distractions and lag times by automatically prioritizing your game’s performance and suspending all unnecessary background notifications and processes while you play

Free version no longer requires email registration

Performance improvements - faster webpage loading and app launching thanks to optimized hashing algorithms

Wi-Fi Inspector - previously called Home Network Security, this feature now detects even more problems and vulnerabilities on both home and public networks

Passwords - faster UI and improved browser integration

Real Site - our new name for SecureDNS, which prevents DNS hijacking to help you avoid visiting fake websites

SafeZone browser - common settings for all modes, faster startup of bank mode, currency converter

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

