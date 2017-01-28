Veel softwareontwikkelaars maken gebruik van Git, een door Linus Torvalds ontwikkelde tool voor versiecontrole. Om van Git gebruik te maken heb je een Git-cliënt nodig en daar zijn er een hoop van. GitKraken is zo'n cliënt en deze begint de laatste tijd veel gebruikers te winnen. Het programma is opensource en crossplatform, wordt ontwikkeld door Axosoft en is gratis voor thuisgebruikers, non-profit organisaties en wanneer er opensource software wordt ontwikkeld. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt er wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Kort geleden is versie 2.0 van GitKraken uitgekomen en er is inmiddels ook al een opvolger verschenen.

Version 2.0.1

Sigh. It's the obligatory x.0.1 update to the major update, and now the whole tidiness of 2.0.0 is ruined. Great, just great. :slow clap:

We understand that you need to open submodules, and now we are sure that you can, sorry!

Editing a submodule: This is a weird, weird thing that happened. So, here's the thing. If your submodule is in an OK state, editing that submodule would break the app. Now, it doesn't, which means we fixed it, and we are sorry it didn't work.

Version 2.0.0

Hey there. How’s it going, champ? Did you enjoy the holidays? A safe and hopeful new year? It’s been a while. You know why? Because we’ve been working on a big one. The big 2.0. You probably know by now how we like to keep to a two-week development cycle, but for this release we made a decision: PERF, PERF and MORE PERF; work hard on performance overhauls, don’t release until it’s ready. The GitKraken team is proud to give you v2.0! You will find that everything is much more snappy than before. In some cases, operations are as much as 10x faster!

Usually we put our shiny new features at the top of the release notes, but with v2.0, the performance really shines, so let’s look at those items first.

Make a commit and watch GitKraken go! Committing is completed far quicker than in previous versions.

New year, new you: Open those repos at least 2 x faster than you could in 1.9.

Don’t forget to thank your grandma for the $5 in your Christmas card, and for drastically improving the scroll refresh in the graph. Did you see that? No more blank spots during scroll!

In fact, the graph scroll is also much, much faster. Do you scroll both ways? Great! Scrolling is noticeably faster on both axes.

Scrolling through a file’s changes is significantly faster, too.

Traversing the graph using keyboard shortcuts and the arrow keys was nice enough, but came with significant lag. Now it’s snappy and responsive.

.gitignore : A big feature request from our users is finally here! You can now select a file or folder in the file staging area, and add to the .gitignore file on the fly. Right-click and select Ignore. From there, you can: Add that specific file to .gitignore Add all files with that file extension to .gitignore Add all files in the same folder as the selected file to .gitignore (If selecting a folder) add that folder to the .gitignore

: A big feature request from our users is finally here! You can now select a file or folder in the file staging area, and add to the file on the fly. Right-click and select Ignore. From there, you can: Psst. GitKraken’s a bit CLI-curious! There’s a new option to open the current repo folder in terminal. Just go to File Open Terminal or use the keyboard shortcuts opt + T (Mac) / alt + T (Windows + Linux).

+ (Mac) / + (Windows + Linux). Your drunk uncle might have all the great Christmas dinner stories, but can he push a commit and create a pull request at the same time? Only if he’s using GitKraken. If you haven’t yet pushed a branch to a remote, you can choose to push and start a pull request in one command. Saves clicks and time! Hic!

Open GitKraken! Go on, try it! Look at Keif swim with delight! Watch that smile and know that, today, you made one kraken very happy.

We polished up the visual feedback during loading operations in-app, too. Remember that embarrassing wobble in the previous version’s loady-spin? But a distant memory.