Door , , 9 reacties
Bron: Axosoft, submitter: Solopher

GitKraken logo (75 pix)Veel softwareontwikkelaars maken gebruik van Git, een door Linus Torvalds ontwikkelde tool voor versiecontrole. Om van Git gebruik te maken heb je een Git-cliënt nodig en daar zijn er een hoop van. GitKraken is zo'n cliënt en deze begint de laatste tijd veel gebruikers te winnen. Het programma is opensource en crossplatform, wordt ontwikkeld door Axosoft en is gratis voor thuisgebruikers, non-profit organisaties en wanneer er opensource software wordt ontwikkeld. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt er wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Kort geleden is versie 2.0 van GitKraken uitgekomen en er is inmiddels ook al een opvolger verschenen.

Version 2.0.1

Sigh. It's the obligatory x.0.1 update to the major update, and now the whole tidiness of 2.0.0 is ruined. Great, just great. :slow clap:

Fixed
  • We understand that you need to open submodules, and now we are sure that you can, sorry!
  • Editing a submodule: This is a weird, weird thing that happened. So, here's the thing. If your submodule is in an OK state, editing that submodule would break the app. Now, it doesn't, which means we fixed it, and we are sorry it didn't work.
  • Setting upstream on a ref with a . in the name wouldn't work. . hardly seems like a far out there character to include in an upstream so we fixed that right up for you.

Version 2.0.0

Now, 2x Faster! Like a kraken with a jetpack!

Hey there. How’s it going, champ? Did you enjoy the holidays? A safe and hopeful new year? It’s been a while. You know why? Because we’ve been working on a big one. The big 2.0. You probably know by now how we like to keep to a two-week development cycle, but for this release we made a decision: PERF, PERF and MORE PERF; work hard on performance overhauls, don’t release until it’s ready. The GitKraken team is proud to give you v2.0! You will find that everything is much more snappy than before. In some cases, operations are as much as 10x faster!

Usually we put our shiny new features at the top of the release notes, but with v2.0, the performance really shines, so let’s look at those items first.

Performance Improvements
  • Make a commit and watch GitKraken go! Committing is completed far quicker than in previous versions.
  • New year, new you: Open those repos at least 2 x faster than you could in 1.9.
  • Don’t forget to thank your grandma for the $5 in your Christmas card, and for drastically improving the scroll refresh in the graph. Did you see that? No more blank spots during scroll!
  • In fact, the graph scroll is also much, much faster. Do you scroll both ways? Great! Scrolling is noticeably faster on both axes.
  • Scrolling through a file’s changes is significantly faster, too.
  • Traversing the graph using keyboard shortcuts and the arrow keys was nice enough, but came with significant lag. Now it’s snappy and responsive.
New
  • .gitignore: A big feature request from our users is finally here! You can now select a file or folder in the file staging area, and add to the .gitignore file on the fly. Right-click and select Ignore. From there, you can:
    • Add that specific file to .gitignore
    • Add all files with that file extension to .gitignore
    • Add all files in the same folder as the selected file to .gitignore
    • (If selecting a folder) add that folder to the .gitignore
  • Psst. GitKraken’s a bit CLI-curious! There’s a new option to open the current repo folder in terminal. Just go to File Open Terminal or use the keyboard shortcuts opt + T (Mac) / alt + T (Windows + Linux).
  • Your drunk uncle might have all the great Christmas dinner stories, but can he push a commit and create a pull request at the same time? Only if he’s using GitKraken. If you haven’t yet pushed a branch to a remote, you can choose to push and start a pull request in one command. Saves clicks and time! Hic!
  • Open GitKraken! Go on, try it! Look at Keif swim with delight! Watch that smile and know that, today, you made one kraken very happy.
  • We polished up the visual feedback during loading operations in-app, too. Remember that embarrassing wobble in the previous version’s loady-spin? But a distant memory.
Improved
  • When you're setting an upstream, you can select from available remotes instead of having to type out the fork and remote like it’s 2016. The really neat part is that GitKraken will get the gist of your most popular upstreams, and then prioritize those in the drop-down. Of course, if you want to type, you can still type.
  • PRO: Profiles can once again be assigned discrete GitHub / Bitbucket accounts.
  • UI improvements:
    • New light and dark themes use a reduced color palette that is more consistent between themes. Notice that moodier, bluer tint to the dark theme? That was us.
    • A lot of love was given to the light theme to clean up the UI and improve contrast with a new color palette.
    • Input focus and mouseover styles have been added/modified to improve contrast and consistency.
    • Merge resolution tool UI has been cleaned up significantly, fixing alignment issues, etc.
    • Font style variations were reduced to improve legibility and generally look less wacky.
    • The font used to display code has been updated for legibility and is now consistent in all views.

GitKraken screenshot (620 pix)

Development tools

GitKraken geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:2.0.1
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Axosoft
Download:https://www.gitkraken.com/download
Bestandsgrootte:85,67MB
Licentietype:Freeware/Betaald

Updategeschiedenis

Reacties (9)

0 Byrkoet
28 januari 2017 17:51
Om van Git gebruik te maken heb je helemaal geen Git-cliënt nodig (eerder GUI client). Het is vaak zelfs ontzettend handig om gewoon met console commando's te werken.
Reageer
0 xDiglett
@Byrkoet28 januari 2017 17:55
Mee eens, command line > gui
Reageer
0 xFeverr
@xDiglett28 januari 2017 18:07
Nou, de git integratie in Visual Studio heeft me de CLI doen vergeten. Enkel en alleen als er echt iets mis is druk ik op Tools > Open Commandline

Dat was bij andere IDE's wel anders...
Reageer
0 rbr320
@Byrkoet28 januari 2017 18:05
Om van Git gebruik te maken heb je helemaal geen Git-cliënt nodig
Het commando "git" is toch ook gewoon een Git cliënt? Dat je geen GUI nodig hebt ben ik het mee eens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 28 januari 2017 18:06]

Reageer
0 MadEgg
@rbr32028 januari 2017 18:17
Nouja, git is server en client tegelijk. Om git te gebruiken heb je git nodig, zou dus een betere verwoording zijn. Al is het wel een beetje een open deur.
Reageer
0 boe2
@Byrkoet28 januari 2017 18:25
euh, git IS een git client.
Reageer
0 MadEgg
28 januari 2017 18:23
Wat een vervelende manier van changelogs maken. Een beetje humor kan geen kwaad maar hier wordt er een sport van gemaakt om in elke wijziging een flauwe "grappige" opmerking te plaatsen.

Goed, dat terzijde. Wat maakt GitKraken groeien in populariteit? Waarmee onderscheidt het zich van andere clients? Zou wmb best even kort in de tekst aangestipt mogen worden.

Ik zweer bij de CLI op Linux, maar soms is het fijn om op Windows met de beperkte CLI ook een fatsoenlijke GUI erbij te hebben.
Reageer
0 Finder
28 januari 2017 18:24
Ik gebruik Tower for OSX of SourceTree, allebei ook mooie producten. Of inderdaad ook gewoon de CLI.
Reageer
0 Stukfruit
28 januari 2017 18:27
Deze client heb ik al eerder voorbij zien komen, maar na deze post toch even een keer geprobeerd :)

Eerste indruk:

• Leuke interface om te zien, met twee thema's (donker en licht).
• Een stuk sneller en vloeiender dan bv. SourceTree.
• Verplicht inloggen met een account. Tja...
• Blame ziet er een stuk overzichtelijker uit dan de variant van SourceTree. Vooral door de icoontjes van personen die commits hebben gedaan en het niet herhalen van de namen voor iedere regel. Het kleurgebruik doet ook wonderen voor de bruikbaarheid.
• Het hergebruik van panelen zodat je na wat heen en weer klikken alsnog een groot deel van het scherm kan gebruiken voor belangrijke data, zoals bv. je code, is erg fijn.
• Klikken en slepen voor verschillende acties (bv. merge).
• Tags en branches zijn mooi overzichtelijk.
• Er zitten nog wel wat onhandige bugs in. Zo vond ik binnen 5 minuten dat het (denk ik?) niet mogelijk is om conflicterende bestanden in een keer te selecteren met Command+A of met Command/Shift+Click. Bij het openen van een conflicterend bestand probeert GitKraken ook het bestand te openen om vervolgens meteen weer terug te gaan naar het overzicht, waardoor je niet kan zien wat er allemaal mis is in het bestand.
• Een andere (nogmaals: denk ik?) fout is dat er bij het maken van een stash niet wordt gevraagd om een naam.

Maar al met al ben ik er toch redelijk positief over. Ik ga deze client zeker in de gaten houden :)
En de genoemde issues ga ik natuurlijk ook zsm naar de makers sturen (als ze niet al bekend zijn).
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


