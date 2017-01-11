Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 11 januari 2017 11:27, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: OPNsense

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 16.7.13 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging: