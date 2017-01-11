Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 16.7.13 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 16.7.13 released
Hello everyone,
This update ships with the latest version of Squid, an enhanced version of the HAProxy plugin and other assorted reliability improvements. As 17.1 inevitably approaches, we have set the release date to January 31. If all goes well, the upcoming 16.7.14 will be the EOL release for the 16.7 series.
Here are the full patch notes:
Stay safe and a happy new year,
- system: extended sudo option to allow an additional no-password mode
- firmware: the package manager will now always delete modified package files
- firmware: allow major upgrades into other flavours from the command line
- firmware: do not overwrite /etc/rc.shutdown on base updates
- firewall: add a note that ports only apply to TCP and/or UDP (contributed by Andrew Berry)
- dns resolver: correctly handle empty DHCP lease sections
- dhcp: use regular expressions to optimize static lease reading (contributed by Senol Korkmaz)
- web proxy: fix subnet computation
- netflow: fix missing check for egress_only
- plugins: HAProxy 1.10 with HA sync, custom TCP checks, bugfixes (contributed by Frank Wall)
- ports: curl 7.52.1
- ports: ca_root_nss 3.28
- ports: squid 3.5.23
- ports: python 2.7.13
- ports: perl 5.24.1-RC5
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.44
- ports: phalcon 3.0.3
- ports: heimdal 7.1.0
Your OPNsense team