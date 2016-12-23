Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 23 december 2016 18:07, 0 reacties • Feedback

PassMark Software heeft een update voor versie 8.1 van BurnInTest uitgebracht. Dit programma zet de verschillende onderdelen van de computer flink aan het werk om zo de betrouwbaarheid en stabiliteit van het systeem te beproeven. De software is beschikbaar in een standaardversie en een professionele editie, en van beide is zowel een 32bit- als een 64bit-uitvoering te downloaden. De professionele editie biedt extra testmogelijkheden voor tapedrives en parallelle, seriële en usb-poorten. Daarnaast zijn de geheugentests in de Pro-versie uitgebreider. Meer informatie over de onderlinge verschillen is hier te vinden. Sinds build 1018 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 8.1 build 1020 Changed "Operating system" in the HTML customer certificate to "Test operating system" and will only print customer and technician fields if they are filled in

Enabled 8b/10b error reporting in USB3 test

Made some changes to better track when USB3 devices are connected or disconnected (eg forced disconnection by error) during testing

Fixed a possible 32bit overflow error when displaying the sent and received byte count for USB3 test operations

Fixed a USB3 issue when device is enumerated due to high number of link layer errors (more than 64 link layer errors per 100msec)

Fixed a bug in USB2 test where inbuffer/outbuffer was overwritten by IOCTL_EZUSB_GET_LAST_ERROR after read/write failure which caused some trace logging inconsistencies

Fixed a scripting bug where numbers with decimal points were not being parsed correctly (like disk test file size) Changes in version 8.1 build 1019 Now properly signalling a manual stop to the script so post test actions will be followed correctly, previously all stops during a script were treated as "Automatic"

Fixed a bug when USB3 plug fails benchmark mode in USB high-speed mode, this could cause an error if using the USB3 plugs on a USB2 port when the test switched from benchmark to loopback

Reduced the amount of time the 2D test will wait between tests when on a low duty cycles

Fixed a window redraw issue where the 2D lines and bitmaps test was not always updating correctly after the lines test on some systems

Fixed some display issues (wrong hard drive letter shown) sometimes when a test config was created from default or moved between system with different disk setups

