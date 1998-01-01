Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Gebruikers

- Prijzen

Prijs

prijsalert
Specificaties 2TB • 3.5" HDD (SATA-600) • 7.200rpm - Bekijk alle specificaties
Productuitvoering
Kies andere uitvoering
 
Vergelijk

Vind de webshop met de laagste prijs

Verfijn resultaten

Verzendmethode

Toon resultaten

Betaalmethode

Toon resultaten

Maximale levertijd

Toon resultaten

Prijsweergave

Toon resultaten

Locatie en afstand

Toon resultaten

Rechten bij kopen op afstand

  • Levering binnen 30 dagen
  • Veertien dagen bedenktijd
  • Twee jaar garantie

Meer informatie

Sortering:

SiComputers Alleen voor echte Gamers en Tweakers

Score: 3.5 (421)

€ 127,50

€ 131,45

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 127,50
Pakketpost DPD € 3,95
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 131,45
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Azerty Op werkdagen voor 23.00 besteld, morgen in huis!

Score: 4.5 (1855)

€ 131,89

€ 131,89

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 131,89
Pakketpost Nederland vanaf € 25,- € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 131,89
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Centralpoint.nl Uw betrouwbare Seagate specialist

Score: 3 (124)

€ 131,89

€ 131,89

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 131,89
Pakketpost (vanaf € 29,95) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 131,89
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Micro-Mail Zeewolde BV

Score: 4 (21)

€ 129,-

€ 133,95

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 129,-
Pakketpost NL DPD € 4,95
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 133,95
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

4Launch Your tech, our passion

Score: 3.5 (204)

€ 134,-

€ 134,-

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 134,-
Pakketpost Nederland (vanaf € 75,-) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 134,-
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Bol.com Plaza

Score: 3.5 (16)

€ 136,99

€ 136,99

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 136,99
Pakketpost (boven €20,-) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 136,99
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

MyCom Gratis verzending | 3 jaar garantie op notebooks!

Score: 4 (34)

€ 137,99

€ 137,99

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 137,99
Pakketpost € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 137,99
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Max ICT B.V. 3.000.000 Producten voor MKB & Consument

Score: 2.5 (313)

€ 133,14

€ 138,59

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 133,14
Pakketpost vanaf € 99,- € 4,95
iDeal € 0,50
Totaal € 138,59
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Wohi.nl

Score: 2.5 (3)

€ 138,99

€ 138,99

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 138,99
Pakketpost Nederland (vanaf € 19,-) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 138,99
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Redable Uw betrouwbare Seagate specialist. Gratis bezorgd!

Score: 4.5 (41)

€ 144,-

€ 144,-

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 144,-
Pakketpost (vanaf € 36,24) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 144,-
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Megekko Vandaag voor 22:30 besteld, morgen in huis!

Score: 4.5 (1560)

€ 144,95

€ 148,90

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 144,95
Pakketpost € 3,95
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 148,90
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

DirectSale Bij aankoop spaart u 14 DirectCoins!

Score: 4.5 (17)

€ 149,-

€ 149,-

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 149,-
Pakketpost (vanaf € 50,-) € 0,-
iDEAL € 0,-
Totaal € 149,-
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

ACES Direct | zakelijk Gratis retour binnen 60 dagen

Score: 3.5 (27)

€ 151,25

€ 151,25

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 151,25
Pakketpost € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 151,25
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

MegaMobile

Score: 5 (4)

€ 156,20

€ 156,20

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 156,20
Pakketpost (vanaf € 50,-) € 0,-
iDEAL € 0,-
Totaal € 156,20
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Beat-it.nl | zakelijk Gewoon persoonlijk

Score: 3 (32)

€ 153,67

€ 165,77

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 153,67
Pakketpost € 12,10
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 165,77
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

ReplaceDirect.nl Gratis verzending vanaf €20 en gratis retour

Score: 3 (25)

€ 189,99

€ 189,99

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 189,99
Pakketpost (tot € 20,-) € 0,-
iDeal € 0,-
Totaal € 189,99
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

De onderstaande aanbiedingen voldoen niet aan de filters ('iDEAL' en 'Opsturen'):

Webstore.be lid Van Roey ICT Group

Geen score (0)

€ 150,-

€ 150,-

Kostenoverzicht

Productprijs € 150,-
Totaal € 150,-
Onjuiste prijs melden
Bekijk

Prijsontwikkeling

Prijsgeschiedenis en populariteitstrend van Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5 HDD SATA 6Gb/s (2016), 512e, 2TB

Anderen bekeken ook

Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5 Hard Drives (Helium)

vanaf € 320,22

Vergelijk prijzen

Seagate SkyHawk

vanaf € 46,69

Vergelijk prijzen

WD Black (2018)

vanaf € 61,50

Vergelijk prijzen
Bekijk alle interne harde schijven

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S9 Google Pixel 2 Far Cry 5 Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank en Intermediair de Persgroep Online Services B.V. © 1998 - 2018 Hosting door True

*