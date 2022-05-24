AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn AMD Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400-serie en nieuwer. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en 11 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.5.2 treffen we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen voor DirectX 11-games en bij gebruik van Smart Access Memory aan. Ook is Radeon Super Resolution nu compatibel met de Ryzen 6000-processors voor laptops, tenzij die zijn gecombineerd met een losse videokaart.
Highlights
- Support For
- Sniper Elite 5™
- Hitman 3™ Ray Tracing Update
- Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
- Radeon™ Super Resolution
- Additional support – RSR is now compatible with AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors with integrated graphics.
- New “Sharpen Effect” slider that allows you to fine-tune the sharpness effect of RSR to your own desired settings.
- AMD Privacy View
- A unique software powered by cutting-edge, eye tracking technology built in partnership with the team at Eyeware – monitors your eye movement and reveals only the spot on the screen you are looking at while dimming the rest, keeping prying eyes away from your screen and your information safer. To learn more, check out our blog post HERE.
- DirectX® 11 optimizations for Radeon™ RX 6000 series
- Up to 8% increase in performance in DirectX® 11-based games, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1 RS-470
- AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations for Death Stranding™ and Watch Dogs™: Legion
- Up to 10% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 13% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-471
- Up to 12% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 24% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Editiosn 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-472
- Up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6650 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-473
Known Issues
- Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
- Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
- Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Important Notes
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
- Radeon™ Super Resolution is compatible with AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors with integrated graphics that do not have a discrete solution.