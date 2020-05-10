Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DRAM Calculator for Ryzen 1.7.1

DRAM Calculator for Ryzen logo (79 pix)DRAM Calculator for Ryzen is een programma dat kan helpen bij het overklokken van een AMD Ryzen-processor. Het geeft aan wat de ideale instellingen zijn van bepaalde geheugenmodules zijn en zou daarmee hogere snelheden en een stabieler systeem mogelijk moeten maken. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle processoren uit de AMD Ryzen Zen-serie van de eerste en tweede generatie. Zojuist is versie 1.7.1 van DRAM Calculator for Ryzen uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7.1:
  • Reworking of all presets for Samsung b-die, Micron e-die, and Hynix CJR(DJR). Improved support for configurations with 4 or 8 RAM modules.
  • R-XMP and Calculate EXTREME buttons removed.
  • Added new Help and my reviews section, which provides links to my materials in addition to reference information.
  • DRAM PCB Revision - select PCB RAM for more accurate calculation of timings. In most cases, it is recommended to use "A0" for better compatibility.
  • The "Compare timings (ON/OFF)" button has received updated functionality. It can read not only the timings but also show the state of the timings in a color. Your personal assistant for creating individual presets.
  • Added the "New version?" button. - the button allows you to visit the product homepage and read the materials regarding DRAM Calculator for AMD Ryzen CPUs, check for updates, or ask any question.
  • Bug fixes and some graphical adjustments.

  • Reading timings for all Ryzen family processors (including future Zen3 processors).

Versienummer 1.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wccftech
Download https://wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/1.7.1.zip
Bestandsgrootte 848,00KB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

10-05-2020 16:53
submitter: Nickvdd

10-05-2020 • 16:53

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Nickvdd

Bron: Wccftech

DRAM Calculator for Ryzen

Reacties

