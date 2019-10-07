Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel (U)HD Graphics Driver 26.20.100.7212

Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics en Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 26.20.100.7212. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Launch driver for:
  • FIFA 20
  • 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Improvements
  • Enabling driver for FIFA 20 with Intel Iris Plus graphics or better and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Hot Lava with Intel UHD Graphics 620 or better.
  • Reduced latency for remote gaming scenarios.
  • Performance Optimizations for Gears of War 5.
  • Support for HDCP2.3 on DisplayPort panels with 7th Gen or better processors.
New features on 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics:
  • Support for DirectX 12 Variable Rate Shading (VRS) Tier 1
  • Beta support for Retro Scaling
  • Support for Adaptive Sync (variable refresh rate)
  • Support for Half Refresh Rate to improve battery life during full-screen 24Hz video playback.
  • Support for VESA Display ID 2.0 compatibility enables an enhanced plug & play experience for 4K and higher resolution displays, HDR, and Adaptive Sync.
Developer highlights
  • Support for the following Vulkan extensions: VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer
Versienummer 26.20.100.7212
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/29074/Intel-Graphics-Windows-10-DCH-Drivers?product=80939
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

07-10-2019 13:00

07-10-2019 • 13:00

Bron: Intel

Bron: Intel

